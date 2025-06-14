Belle and Svoboda family support

At age 4, Belle was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer in her leg. After 3 grueling years of aggressively battling via chemo and radiation, Belle's leg was amputated below the knee. She had a special surgery called a rotation plasty and designed her own prosthetic leg with a rainbow sparkle look. She named the prosthetic leg, SHINY, and her little remaining leg, TINY. Shout out to A Step Ahead Prosthetics for custom designing a leg that is as amazing as Belle's personality! Thanks to organizations like the Limb Kind foundation, Belle has learned that she doesn't have to be held back by her cancer and limb loss. Belle, Shiny and Tiny have persevered- learning to run again, rock climb, play soccer and scare her mother with gravity- defying mischief of every sort!! She inspires everyone she meets. She was even the inspiration behind the creation of a beautiful new charity called Authors of Hope. They are going to write the stories of children facing life- changing issues.

Unfortunately, Belle's cancer has returned. Her family is devastated, and everyone who knows them is asking how they can help. The family is so overwhelmed right now, that they don't even know what they need. Not everyone can give money, and we need prayers warriors just as much. Donations will be used for such things as medical expenses, transportation to/from MSK, to supplement unpaid work days for Mark and Sara, etc.

The road ahead is long and arduous, but Belle will shine her light, showing us the way to brighter days ahead.

It's impossible to give you each the thanks you deserve for the amount of boots-on-the-ground support you already have offered during the first round, especially the town of Centerport on Long Island. I've never witnessed such a strong example of faith, family and community.

*** ALL UPDATES WILL BE ON INSTAGRAM ***: team_belle

Authors of Hope https://www.authorsofhope.org/bookshop





1 Corinthians 12:12-27

12 As a body is one though it has many parts, and all the parts of the body, though many, are one body, so also Christ...But God has so constructed the body as to give greater honor to a part that is without it, 25 so that there may be no division in the body, but that the parts may have the same concern for one another. 26 If [one] part suffers, all the parts suffer with it; if one part is honored, all the parts share its joy.



