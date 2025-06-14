Help 4 Chelsea

Chelsea is a devoted mother of 3 and the heart of her family. Her heath journey started when she found herself having issues with breathing. This led to finding unknown masses in her lungs. Through the next 18 months she saw several doctors with no conclusive answers as her symptoms worsened. She struggled to breath with increasing chest pain, she found it hard to muster the energy needed to mother her children.

Chelsea went from specialist to specialist and was told her symptoms were anxiety and in her head. Chelsea finally found a doctor who did more testing and found an aortic aneurysm and found she had a leaky heart valve. Her symptoms worsened and these physicians chose to take no action. She found herself in the ER almost weekly with no resolution until last week when one ER transferred her to another which led to a life saving open heart surgery. She needed replacement of her leaky heart valve which has been leaking into her lungs. She needed a heart sinus valve replacement and her aortic aneurysm wrapped and is no longer a threat to her life. She had to be revived due to stress test prior to surgery.

Along with mounting medical expenses her husband Nelson is self employed and has been unable to work enough to financially keep their family afloat

Your generosity and support would mean the world to them as Chelsea has a long road to recovery and masses in her lungs to still address. Every donation big or small helps this family meet their needs.

Please consider donating and sharing.