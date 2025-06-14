YWAM Quebec Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $125
God has called me to work with children in a French-speaking country. I am excited to participate in this six month program with Youth with a Mission (YWAM) in Dunham, Quebec, Canada. The program is an intensive French school with focus on evangelism and outreach in the community.
You are a bright light for the living God.
