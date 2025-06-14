Campaign Image

YWAM Quebec Fundraiser

 USD $3,000

 USD $125

Campaign created by Sydney Giaquinto

YWAM Quebec Fundraiser

God has called me to work with children in a French-speaking country. I am excited to participate in this six month program with Youth with a Mission (YWAM) in Dunham, Quebec, Canada. The program is an intensive French school with focus on evangelism and outreach in the community. 

Will and Anna
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

You are a bright light for the living God.

Zonda
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

