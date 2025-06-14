Emergency Help for Amanda and Her Dogs

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $145
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Lyons
Hi, I’m Amanda—a special education teacher, small business owner, and human trying her best to hold things together through an overwhelming season of life.
Over the last few years, I’ve been quietly navigating a perfect storm: the loss of my mother, long-term health struggles that have taken a toll on my energy and capacity, and the daily stress of making ends meet while caring for myself and my two dogs—who have complex medical needs of their own. Despite it all, I’ve continued teaching, running my crystal shop, and doing gig work like Uber just to keep the lights on—sometimes quite literally.
I’ve never been good at asking for help. But things have reached a point where I can’t power through on grit alone. Between overdue bills, medical expenses, and trying to keep my pets fed and healthy, I’m tapped out. Emotionally, physically, financially—there’s just nothing left in the tank.
What I need right now is a little breathing room. Enough to catch up, get stable, and continue putting one foot in front of the other. Every donation—no matter how small—helps cover things like:
Every share, every dollar, every kind word makes a difference. I know I’m not the only one struggling right now—but I’m hoping that with a little help, I can weather this storm and keep rebuilding.
Thank you for being here. Truly. 💜
—Amanda
Hope things turn around for you!
June 18th, 2025
Hi everyone!
First, thank you so much for the donations. That provided medicine for myself and Maya (brown dog), as well as gas and some groceries.
Maya is not doing well. She is not responding to medication. My once active, agile dog now sits on the couch and stares out of the window. When she isn't staring, she's sleeping. She won't play, she doesn't wag her tail much. I need to get her some more testing, but that is beyond my financial means at the moment.
Please, share and/or donate. I am watching my baby deteriorate right in front of me.
