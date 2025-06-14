Help for me and Allie Cat!

I have been out of a Job, and Struggling for Longer than I care to Admit, and my Landlord just Sold the House, and I have to be out on the 1st when my Lease Runs up!8! I had some Coins I had Built up, and Sold some of Them, but I still have No Where Near Enough!8! I have a Place that can Pay my Rent, and Deposit, but Not until the Middle of Next Month... So that would be me, and Allie in the Streets for 2 Weeks, if I didn't just Give Her to a No Kill Shelter, and I Really Don't Want Either of Those to Happen!8! She's such an Awesome Cat, and Her Previous Owner Dropped Her off Asking me to Watch Her Until he got a Place, then a Couple Months Later Told me to just Send Her to a No Kill Shelter, and I couldn't do it!8! She was Already Attached to me Anyway, and I Thought I Rescued Her, but She Rescued me too!8! I have a Little Over 100 in Another Campaign, but I'm Really Trying to Keep it there, and Use it for what it was Intended for!8! I just Feel like it would be Dishonest to Use it for Something other than what I Asked for, Even if it would Keep me from being Homeless!8! I'm Trusting Abba, He's going to Work it out!8! I will Pay it Forward, I'm just in a Season of Trust!8! At 1st I kinda did Feel Bad, but I Prayed for Abba to Strengthen my Faith, and I have a Feeling that's what He's Trying to do!8! I'm gonna Leave Y'all with 2 Poems that Keep coming to my Mind, if You Read this Far!8! I'm Sorry for the Book, but for Those of You who Made it this Far, Here is my Thank You Even for just Reading!8!

Remember to Praise God in the Good Times, and Bad!8!

He Wants to Hear Your Voice when You're Happy, or Sad!8!

He Loves You More, than You could Ever Know!8!

Just Surrender, and Watch How Much You Grow!8!

Don't Worry about the Problems, You Face on Earth!8!

You were Loved by the Almighty, before Your Birth!8!

Put Your Study in Him, and Give Him Your All!8!

Let Him Work in You, then Follow the Call!8!

If You're going thru a Storm, or in Your Glory!8!

Always Remember the one, Who Writes Your Story!8!









God didn't Bring You this Far, to Let You Down Now!8!

Trust He will Provide, and Don't Worry about How!8!

He will Make a Way, when it Feels like there is None!8!

On the Tree He Meant it when He Said, it is Done!8!

Sell Him First, and Pray in Faith; You Surely Won't Lack!8!

When You Can't go Anymore, He Picks of the Slack!8!

Trust in Him, and Your Life will Never be the Same!8!

Like Abraham, and Jacob; You'll have a New Name!8!



