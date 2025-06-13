Cindy's Comeback - A Quadruple Amputee's Journey to Healing

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,185
Campaign funds will be received by Cynthia Guzman
Cindy Guzman, a devoted Christian mother and wife, underwent a routine medical procedure in January that left her with a severe sepsis infection. After three months in the hospital, Cindy is now a quadruple amputee. Her loving husband, Tony, has been her sole caregiver since the amputations. Despite the setbacks, Cindy remains optimistic about her future and is determined to regain her strength and independence.
As a member of our community, we are coming together to support Cindy and her family during this difficult time. They are new to San Antonio and their adult children live far away. Your contributions will go towards covering the costs of Cindy's ongoing medical care, including physical therapy, prosthetic limbs, and home modifications to ensure her safe and comfortable return home.
Every dollar counts, and your generosity will bring us one step closer to helping Cindy overcome this challenge. Let's rally around this inspiring member of our community and help her rebuild her life. Together, we can make a difference in Cindy's journey to healing and wholeness.
Join us in supporting Cindy's Comeback today!
Goal: $5,000
Category: Medical
Country: US
Currency: USD
Note: All contributions will be used exclusively for Cindy's medical care and related expenses. Please consider sharing this campaign with your network to help us reach our goal and make a difference in Cindy's life. Thank you for your generosity and support!}
Praying for you and your entire family as you heal and rely on God’s strength. May He bless you in this trial and may He make his presence known as he with you and your husband. God bless you.
May God bless you and hold you in His loving arms
Praying that God will bless you through this very challenging time. That you will know His love and provision
Praying for excellent care and victory over this incredible challenge. God is able!
God will sustain! Praying you and your family will have ALL you need.
Blessings
COMFORT, we beseech thee, most gracious God, thy servant, Cindy, cast down and faint of heart amidst the sorrows and difficulties of the world; and grant that, by the power of thy Holy Spirit, she may be enabled to go upon her way rejoicing, and give thee continual thanks for thy sustaining providence; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
Cindy, I will pray that God will give you strength to overcome the obstacles you are experiencing. Just remember Isaiah 40: 29: God gives strength to the weary and increases power to the weak. Also, if you want some encouragement from another quadruple amputee look up "Ciara and Colton updates" She has a page on FB that was created not even 2 years ago. Will be praying for you!
Praying for Cindy!
Cindy, we are praying for you and spreading the word about your situation. May God heal you and give you peace through this unbelievable trial.
Thinking of you and praying daily!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.