Cindy's Comeback - A Quadruple Amputee's Journey to Healing

Cindy Guzman, a devoted Christian mother and wife, underwent a routine medical procedure in January that left her with a severe sepsis infection. After three months in the hospital, Cindy is now a quadruple amputee. Her loving husband, Tony, has been her sole caregiver since the amputations. Despite the setbacks, Cindy remains optimistic about her future and is determined to regain her strength and independence.

As a member of our community, we are coming together to support Cindy and her family during this difficult time. They are new to San Antonio and their adult children live far away. Your contributions will go towards covering the costs of Cindy's ongoing medical care, including physical therapy, prosthetic limbs, and home modifications to ensure her safe and comfortable return home.

Every dollar counts, and your generosity will bring us one step closer to helping Cindy overcome this challenge. Let's rally around this inspiring member of our community and help her rebuild her life. Together, we can make a difference in Cindy's journey to healing and wholeness.

Join us in supporting Cindy's Comeback today!

Goal: $5,000

Category: Medical

Country: US

Currency: USD

Note: All contributions will be used exclusively for Cindy's medical care and related expenses. Please consider sharing this campaign with your network to help us reach our goal and make a difference in Cindy's life. Thank you for your generosity and support!}