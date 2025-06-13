Seeking help

Hello, I'm a single mom with 3 boys. The Lord has blessed me and my kids with a home (Praise him! 🙌) but I need help fixing it up enough to move in! I am employed but after buying food and paying bills it will take me months to be able to afford to fix what I need to be able to move in. The last owners removed everything from the kitchen, put holes in parts of the ceiling and floors, tore out electrical wiring, parts of the plumbing, tore up the furnace, hot water heater and tore out some of the windows. Luckily there was windows inside but I need building permits to put them in and I have to hire a licensed electrician (per my cities rules) to fix the wiring. Anything and everything will be greatly appreciated and put to great use! Thank you and God bless you!