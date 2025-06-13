Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $122
Campaign funds will be received by Constance Freeman
Urgent Help Needed: Support a Single Mother Rebuilding Their Lives
We’re raising $5,000 to help a single mother of two who is courageously fighting to protect her children and rebuild their lives. After losing stable housing in Alaska, while in the midst of a difficult custody battle with the children's father — they have won and can put that to rest but now need help in the aftermath to rebuild.
This mother is living with PTSD and doing everything she can to provide a safe, stable home for her children. Funds raised will go directly toward critical legal fees and essential housing support.
Every donation helps her take a step closer to safety, stability, and healing for her family. Please consider contributing or sharing this post.
May the GOD of the Universe, the Father of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, take you under his wing and gently lead you as you trust in His provision and care. You will never walk alone.
"Your generous heart for Stephanie and her girls is an answer to our prayers. Thank you Karen. cj " By Constance Freeman
Praying for this family to have peace, healing and abundant provision in the days ahead. Rebuilding is hard work; may the community come alongside them and praising God is with her every step of the way.
"You’re the community, the hands and feet of Jesus. Thank you for upholding this mom and her girls. She feels your compassion and financial support. cj" By Constance Freeman
