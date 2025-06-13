Urgent Help Needed: Support a Single Mother Rebuilding Their Lives

We’re raising $5,000 to help a single mother of two who is courageously fighting to protect her children and rebuild their lives. After losing stable housing in Alaska, while in the midst of a difficult custody battle with the children's father — they have won and can put that to rest but now need help in the aftermath to rebuild.

This mother is living with PTSD and doing everything she can to provide a safe, stable home for her children. Funds raised will go directly toward critical legal fees and essential housing support.

Every donation helps her take a step closer to safety, stability, and healing for her family. Please consider contributing or sharing this post.