Dave's Memorial Fund

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $14,105

Campaign created by David Freyer

Campaign funds will be received by Dave Freyer

Dave, a devoted father, recently experienced an unimaginable tragedy the loss of his beloved son. During this difficult time, Dave is unable to work and is facing financial hardship as he prepares for funeral arrangements and takes care of his family.

As a kind-hearted community, we want to support Dave during this trying period. We are raising $2000 to help Dave cover the costs of hotel accommodations, funeral arrangements, and other essential expenses.

Your contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in providing Dave with the financial support he needs during this difficult time. Your generosity will help ease the burden on Dave's family and allow them to focus on their emotional well-being.

Please contribute to Dave's Memorial Fund today and let us come together to support this deserving family in their time of need. Together, we can make a difference and provide Dave with the resources he needs to navigate this unimaginable loss.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Father in Heaven I ask you send comfort and peace to our patriot friend. Lift him up. I ask in Jesus name.🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

DPi
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family. Much love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers

The Deflationist
$ 17.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so sorry for your loss. You are not alone. 555 May God bless you and your son.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May Jesus and all the angels give you strength and peace during this time. We are with you. God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God's provide peace and comfort to you and your family.

Agrippa Kissam
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers are with you.

Katie Kanne
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart pours out to you. Don’t loose hope. I will pray our divine gives you strength and extra care during these difficult hard times. Big hugs to you …..

PatriotEliza
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Patty
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Dave, I just saw Kim's post about your son, I am so sorry for your loss. May he rest peacefully and sending love and prayers to your family May God hold you close during this difficult time🙏🏻💙🕊

Tabitha Patriot
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying fervently for you brother🙏🏻 We are the body! And we’ve got you brother ❤️🙏🏻❤️

Sambucus Nemesis
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Have faith good sir!

Karla Luke
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I have no words brother. Just sending you love and light. WWG1WGA

Anissa Coker
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you. May God bless you and put his healing hands on you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

David I’m so sorry for your loss prayers 🙏keeping you in our hearts and prayers

