Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $14,105
Campaign funds will be received by Dave Freyer
Dave, a devoted father, recently experienced an unimaginable tragedy the loss of his beloved son. During this difficult time, Dave is unable to work and is facing financial hardship as he prepares for funeral arrangements and takes care of his family.
As a kind-hearted community, we want to support Dave during this trying period. We are raising $2000 to help Dave cover the costs of hotel accommodations, funeral arrangements, and other essential expenses.
Your contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in providing Dave with the financial support he needs during this difficult time. Your generosity will help ease the burden on Dave's family and allow them to focus on their emotional well-being.
Please contribute to Dave's Memorial Fund today and let us come together to support this deserving family in their time of need. Together, we can make a difference and provide Dave with the resources he needs to navigate this unimaginable loss.
Father in Heaven I ask you send comfort and peace to our patriot friend. Lift him up. I ask in Jesus name.🙏
Praying for you and your family. Much love.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers
I am so sorry for your loss. You are not alone. 555 May God bless you and your son.
May Jesus and all the angels give you strength and peace during this time. We are with you. God bless you
May God's provide peace and comfort to you and your family.
My prayers are with you.
My heart pours out to you. Don’t loose hope. I will pray our divine gives you strength and extra care during these difficult hard times. Big hugs to you …..
Dave, I just saw Kim's post about your son, I am so sorry for your loss. May he rest peacefully and sending love and prayers to your family May God hold you close during this difficult time🙏🏻💙🕊
Praying fervently for you brother🙏🏻 We are the body! And we’ve got you brother ❤️🙏🏻❤️
Have faith good sir!
I have no words brother. Just sending you love and light. WWG1WGA
Praying for you. May God bless you and put his healing hands on you.
David I’m so sorry for your loss prayers 🙏keeping you in our hearts and prayers
