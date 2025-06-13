Campaign Image

Support for Melissa's recovery

Raised:

 USD $850

Campaign created by Michael Cordeiro

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Cordeiro

Support for Melissa's recovery

It's difficult to ask for help knowing many of you already helped us in the past. It's also difficult to ask complete strangers for help. But Melissa has had a catastrophic stroke. She's still in the neuro icu and we don't know what her recovery, long term, will look like. She would kick my if she knew I was doing this, but she doesn't, so I am. Thank you in advance for your prayers. If you're able to give more, we are humbled. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Joyce Griffin
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Melissa!! Praying for a complete recovery. Fight girl fight!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

In my prayers🙏🏻

