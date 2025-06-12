Disabled Family Facing Sudden Eviction





My mother lives with Parkinson’s disease and has been on disability for a long time. We live on a fixed income, and the unexpected costs of moving — including first and last month’s rent, application fees, and deposits — are more than we can manage right now. On top of that, we’re still being required to pay rent on our current place while trying to secure a new one.





We’re doing everything we can, but we need help. Any support you can offer would go directly toward securing a safe, stable place to live. Thank you so much for reading and for any kindness you can share during this tough time.

My mother and I are being forced to leave our home of the past six years with very little notice. Our landlord is retiring, and although we were told for years that we could remain, her daughter has now decided otherwise — leaving us in a very difficult situation.