Supporting Kennedy Corn

 USD $20,000

 USD $5,235

We are raising funds for Kennedy Corn and her family. On Monday, June 9th, It was discovered that Kennedy had a brain hemorrhage which caused her to have a seizure and pass out. A CT scan revealed that Kennedy had a brain bleed and she has since had several surgeries/procedures. Although the doctors are happy with what they have seen considering the circumstances, Kennedy remains in the ICU in critical condition. She has a long road to recovery at this time and will not be able to work. Her family has also had to take time off work to be with her and care for her. If you are able to give, please consider helping this sweet girl and her family. Please share on all of your social media platforms and continue praying for God's hand in Kennedy's recovery! Keep praying for miracles. Thank you for donating and praying!

Chad and Erin Olinger
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Kennedy and Markel we are praying for your healing and comfort! You have an army praying for you and are loved by many🙏🏻 Stay strong and lean on your community on the tough days! We will continue to pray, lots of love❤️

Rhonda
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Hugs, prayers and healing! Love y’all! Rhonda

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Kassie Magnusen
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Prayers for Kennedy and your family. ❤️

Fuqua Family
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Grateful to be able to contribute. Sending our love to our dear friends Kennedy & Markel. You remain in our prayers.

Emily Benkert
$ 75.00 USD
19 days ago

Noah and Ellie Holtsclaw
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

We are praying for you!

Julie Pilotti
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Sending prayers Kennedy and her family 💕🙏

Austin and Brittany Ault
$ 500.00 USD
29 days ago

I don’t have enough words to express how much the Corn family means to me. Continued prayers for everyone through this journey.

Mike and Deb Swartzell
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to all! 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

McGuire family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

TerryAndTerri Schackow
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for the families and medical teams.

Jaz
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Kennedy we love you so much and are praying for you every step of the way. Keep being strong we know that the Lords hand is on you amazing soul and that he is ordering your steps. Keep going strong beautiful! ❤️❤️

Amanda Hathaway
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying

Katie Mathew
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Correll Heath
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family Kennedy❤️

