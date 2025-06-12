Supporting Kennedy Corn

We are raising funds for Kennedy Corn and her family. On Monday, June 9th, It was discovered that Kennedy had a brain hemorrhage which caused her to have a seizure and pass out. A CT scan revealed that Kennedy had a brain bleed and she has since had several surgeries/procedures. Although the doctors are happy with what they have seen considering the circumstances, Kennedy remains in the ICU in critical condition. She has a long road to recovery at this time and will not be able to work. Her family has also had to take time off work to be with her and care for her. If you are able to give, please consider helping this sweet girl and her family. Please share on all of your social media platforms and continue praying for God's hand in Kennedy's recovery! Keep praying for miracles. Thank you for donating and praying!