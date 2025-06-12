Supporting Kennedy Corn

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $5,235
Campaign funds will be received by Rhonda Corn
We are raising funds for Kennedy Corn and her family. On Monday, June 9th, It was discovered that Kennedy had a brain hemorrhage which caused her to have a seizure and pass out. A CT scan revealed that Kennedy had a brain bleed and she has since had several surgeries/procedures. Although the doctors are happy with what they have seen considering the circumstances, Kennedy remains in the ICU in critical condition. She has a long road to recovery at this time and will not be able to work. Her family has also had to take time off work to be with her and care for her. If you are able to give, please consider helping this sweet girl and her family. Please share on all of your social media platforms and continue praying for God's hand in Kennedy's recovery! Keep praying for miracles. Thank you for donating and praying!
Kennedy and Markel we are praying for your healing and comfort! You have an army praying for you and are loved by many🙏🏻 Stay strong and lean on your community on the tough days! We will continue to pray, lots of love❤️
Hugs, prayers and healing! Love y’all! Rhonda
Prayers for Kennedy and your family. ❤️
Grateful to be able to contribute. Sending our love to our dear friends Kennedy & Markel. You remain in our prayers.
We are praying for you!
Sending prayers Kennedy and her family 💕🙏
I don’t have enough words to express how much the Corn family means to me. Continued prayers for everyone through this journey.
Prayers to all! 🙏
Prayers
Prayers for the families and medical teams.
Kennedy we love you so much and are praying for you every step of the way. Keep being strong we know that the Lords hand is on you amazing soul and that he is ordering your steps. Keep going strong beautiful! ❤️❤️
Praying
Praying for you and your family Kennedy❤️
