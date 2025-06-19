Support for Aaron

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,500
Campaign funds will be received by Allison Williams
On May 28th, Aaron (AARON K.W) experienced a persistent migraine that prompted him to seek help at the emergency room. After a series of thorough tests and scans, doctors discovered a tennis-ball-sized (7.2 cm) tumor in his brain. While this diagnosis is undoubtedly alarming and has brought distress to him and his family, the medical team is optimistic about the findings, suggesting that the tumor appears to be benign.
Aaron's journey is approaching a crucial point as he gets ready for his upcoming surgery scheduled for June 18, 2025. This delicate procedure will involve removing the tumor. In the meantime, Aaron has been advised not to return to work because the cognitive impairments caused by his condition present safety risks. As a result, this situation has halted the primary source of income for their household.
As Aaron navigates this challenging and uncertain path toward recovery, he will need more than just medical support—he will need a strong network of love and encouragement. I kindly ask for your help in rallying around him during this difficult time. Your thoughts, prayers, and any financial contributions would mean the world to him and his family. Together, we can provide the support and strength he needs as he embarks on this journey toward healing.
We love you Williams family. So thankful Aaron is on the other side of his surgery, and praying for complete healing quickly!
🙏❤️
Prayers
Praying for strength, quick recovery, and steadfast faith for the Williams family!
Nubes and I are praying for you and your family to get through this time. Best of luck man
Jackie and I are praying for your recover Aaron, blessings to you!
Psalm 91 "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” Since we have heard we have not stopped praying for you all continually.
God be with you though this time. Get well soon
We are praying for a speedy recovery! ❤️
Praying for a healthy and full recovery.
Best of luck my friend. I am sure you will pull through this scary time like a champ!
Strength to you all ❤️
July 5th, 2025
Staples are still in. After this we went to the farmers market and it fried my brain. 🤯
AARON
June 20th, 2025
Aaron's heart rate has been higher than the doctors like it and the decided to do a chest CT scan and found several blood clots in his lungs. There isn't much they can do due to the inability to use blood thinners. We are all praying and hoping for the best outcome.
Thank you for your continued support with prayers and donations.
June 19th, 2025
Aaron got through his 7 hour surgery today, which the doctors said was successful.
He is in a lot of pain currently and we are hoping the following days will progress in the right direction.
Please keep him in your prayers.
