Support for Aaron

On May 28th, Aaron (AARON K.W) experienced a persistent migraine that prompted him to seek help at the emergency room. After a series of thorough tests and scans, doctors discovered a tennis-ball-sized (7.2 cm) tumor in his brain. While this diagnosis is undoubtedly alarming and has brought distress to him and his family, the medical team is optimistic about the findings, suggesting that the tumor appears to be benign.

Aaron's journey is approaching a crucial point as he gets ready for his upcoming surgery scheduled for June 18, 2025. This delicate procedure will involve removing the tumor. In the meantime, Aaron has been advised not to return to work because the cognitive impairments caused by his condition present safety risks. As a result, this situation has halted the primary source of income for their household.

As Aaron navigates this challenging and uncertain path toward recovery, he will need more than just medical support—he will need a strong network of love and encouragement. I kindly ask for your help in rallying around him during this difficult time. Your thoughts, prayers, and any financial contributions would mean the world to him and his family. Together, we can provide the support and strength he needs as he embarks on this journey toward healing.



