Campaign Image

Fighting for My Life and I Need Help by July 13th

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $1,050

Campaign created by Lee M

Campaign funds will be received by Lee Marshall

Fighting for My Life and I Need Help by July 13th

My name is Lee. I’m a father of three, a Navy veteran, and a full time industrial mechanic. I’ve worked hard to build a stable life for my kids, a life I’m now fighting to protect.

For the past two years, I’ve been locked in the most important fight of my life. I’ve already invested over $50,000 into my legal defense with a team that has stood by me through every hearing and motion. But now, I’ve hit a wall.

If I can’t raise the remaining $50,000 by July 13th, I’ll lose my defense team and be forced to move forward without the people who know my case inside and out.

This isn’t about avoiding anything. It’s about getting the chance to be heard, fully and fairly. I’m not asking for blind trust. I’m asking for help continuing the defense I’ve already built.

If you’re not comfortable donating, I understand completely. But if you’re willing to share this or read it with an open mind, that means the world to me.

Thank you,
Lee

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
21 days ago

I’ve been there and it’s a bad place to be without friends. I hope you win. -K

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo