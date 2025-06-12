Campaign Image

Building Schools and Dreams in Africa

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,000

Total Raised:

 USD $310

Raised this month:

 USD $50

Campaign created by Gi g i Sharpe-Thornton

Join us on a life-changing mission to Africa! 🌈 We're raising $5000 to build schools and teach the basics to children in need, empowering them to reach their full potential. 🏫📚 Camelback Ministries has been serving this beautiful continent for years, planting churches and schools, and we're honored to be a part of their vision. 🌈 Our team will work tirelessly to construct schools, teach subjects, and spread hope and love to the communities we serve. 💪🏽 Your support will make a tangible difference in the lives of these precious children, giving them access to quality education and a brighter future. 🎉 Let's build schools, build dreams, and change lives together! 💕🇿🇦

Recent Donations
Msoates
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

I hope you all raise the necessary funds for this worthy cause.

Lucius Craig
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Tiamiyu Oladipo
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

