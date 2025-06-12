Help Us Lay Them to Rest & Rebuild Our Lives

It’s incredibly hard to ask for help, but sometimes life leaves you with no other choice. Our family has endured unimaginable loss over the past few years — and now, we are on the edge of losing everything else.

It all began just before COVID hit. Like so many others, we lost our jobs, our stability, and the home we had built over the years. Through every struggle, my son Gary has stood by me like a rock. I honestly don’t know where I would be without him.

After the lockdowns, my eldest son Stephen — who was asthmatic — suffered a massive heart attack. We lost him. His ashes still rest with us, waiting to be laid to rest with the dignity he deserves.

Not long after, my husband developed long COVID. He battled bravely without medical aid, but eventually, it took him from us. While we were still grieving, my mother’s health declined rapidly. We brought her to stay with us, but she was diagnosed with dementia and hospitalized for a month. During that same time, my husband passed away.

Then, just two months later, my mum passed too.

Now, we are left with three urns — the ashes of my son, my husband, and my mother — resting silently in a cupboard. My mother’s final wish was to be laid to rest next to my father in Pietermaritzburg. We haven’t been able to honor that yet.

On top of all our grief, the house we lived in was sold, and we had nowhere to go. My youngest son offered us a place in his two-bedroom apartment. But now, he and his family are emigrating, and we are facing homelessness again — with nowhere left to turn.

All of our remaining belongings are in a storage unit, including vital documents, keepsakes, and memories we can’t afford to lose. But that unit needs to be paid off urgently, or everything inside will be auctioned off.

We also have beloved pets — some we’ve already lost due to lack of vet care — and the rest urgently need support.

We are simply trying to survive. We need help to:





🏠 Secure a small, safe place for myself, my son, and our pets





📦 Pay off the storage unit before we lose what’s left of our past





⚱️ Lay our loved ones to rest with peace and dignity





🐾 Cover basic living costs and care for our animals





🙏 If you’ve read this far — thank you.

We are not asking for much — just a little help to get back on our feet. Every donation, every share, every kind word makes a difference.

💛 If you’d like to support us, donations can be made via PayPal:

👉 paypal.me/GDavey98

From the bottom of our hearts — thank you. You’re helping bring peace, safety, and a second chance to two people (and a few furry souls) who have lost more than most can imagine.

