Save Diyeso Lewis House A Safe Haven for Children

Please Help to Save The Diyeso-Lewis House (TLC Foundation Inc.)

A Safe Home for Homeless Children

Doors Scheduled to Close on 7/1/25

The Diyeso-Lewis House is a transitional, safe, nurturing home which offers a structured, family-like environment to children who are victims of abuse, neglect or family disruption. Over the past 38 years TLC Foundation, Inc., has provided a loving place to call home to over 200 children, primarily aged 12 to 18. Our children have been able to remain at their local schools, which minimizes disruption in their already challenged lives. We provide supportive, therapeutic programs to ensure that each child develops the skills necessary to succeed in school and then later in life, despite the family situation they were born into. We also work with families towards reunification if, and when possible.

For over 38 years, our program was funded 100% by the Town of Manchester and the Manchester Board of Education. We were recently devastated to learn that the Diyeso-Lewis House has been completely eliminated from both budgets - effective 7/1/25. We’ve not only had to turn away several children in need as we waited in limbo, but we are now faced with finding safe, appropriate shelter for our current residents. We’ve all heard the saying, “It takes a village.” We’re hoping that you’ll become a part of our village by helping to save the Diyeso-Lewis House. Please donate today. Any amount will be appreciated. Thank you.

TLC Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, registered at both the state and federal levels. Donations are tax deductible, and all donations will go directly towards operating expenses, including food and shelter.





Statement from previous resident-

I am a successful professional woman today at 40 years old, but many don’t know that there was a time when I wasn’t sure I’d be here to share my story. When I was 15, my mother met a man who lived in a beautiful home in Manchester, CT. We moved in with him midway through my sophomore year of high school. On the surface, we appeared to be living the American dream in an upper-middle-class neighborhood, but behind closed doors, the house was anything but peaceful.

My mother’s boyfriend soon revealed himself to be an alcoholic, and his behavior was verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive toward both my mother and me. I quickly realized how dangerous the situation was and knew we needed to leave. It became routine to call the police due to the violence at home. I often locked myself in my room, barricading the door at night to feel safe. That year, I failed every class except my art courses, and I often lied about my living situation because I was embarrassed and ashamed that my mother couldn’t bring herself to leave this toxic relationship.

In the fall of 2001, I was introduced to TLC, and by the beginning of my senior year, I had moved in. I credit my high school graduation in 2003 to TLC. It was there that I found stability and support, and I was even allowed to stay for my first year of community college, moving out in the spring of 2004. TLC didn’t just offer a safe place to live—it provided a sanctuary where I was no longer in survival mode. For the first time, I had the mental space to focus on my goals and the structure I needed to pursue them.

Thanks to TLC, I was able to stay in touch with my mother and family, work part-time, keep my car, and spend time with my friends—all while maintaining my academic responsibilities. While I made mistakes along the way, I did so in an environment that offered the support and guidance of caring adults. Over twenty years later, I fully appreciate the profound impact TLC had on my life. The organization gave me the opportunity to thrive. I hope that TLC can continue to provide others with the same support that helped me build a brighter future.

Fran 2025





Statement from Parent

TLC has lifted my family out of a hopeless situation and given us all a chance to begin to heal and recover. TLC provides an essential service that touches more lives than just those of the teens in their care.

Mary 2025

https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/nonprofit-helping-vulnerable-youth-manchester-seeks-communitys-help/3586103/



