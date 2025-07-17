Fight for Justice for Falsely Accused Teacher

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,

I am reaching out to you during an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for my family. My brother, a dedicated and loving father, respected former police officer, and beloved teacher, has been falsely accused of inappropriate conduct with a student—an egregiously devastating accusation that is profoundly out of character for the man many know and love.

The truth is, my brother has never even had this student in his classroom, nor has he had any personal interactions with the student. Yet, these unfounded allegations have already begun causing immense emotional, reputational, and financial damage. We have already expended thousands of dollars and have many thousands to go to prove his innocence. One false allegation has turned my brother, my, and his family’s world upside down causing much traumatic stress and emotional pain.

As an educator myself, with nearly 15 years of experience and honors received throughout my career, I deeply understand the importance of integrity and trust within our profession. My brother embodies these same values—he is a man of compassion, faith, and unwavering commitment to serving his community and nurturing young minds. Many students and colleagues stand firmly beside him, attesting to his honorable character and innocence.

Our family is a proud, Christian family guided by our faith, but we find ourselves navigating a frighteningly unjust situation that requires substantial legal resources to ensure my brother receives fair representation and the opportunity to fully clear his name.

We humbly ask for your prayers and support through donations to help cover the enormous legal fees ahead. Your generosity and kindness can make a profound difference in restoring justice, peace, and dignity to my brother and our family. Every contribution, big or small, is a powerful step toward righting this wrong.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your willingness to stand with us in this battle for truth and justice.

Sincerely,

Bobby Johnson