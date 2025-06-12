A family in an emergency with a quadriplegic dad

My name is Marlene and God and my parents are everything to me after so many days and years of adversity ; I strongly believe my eyes are drying out off crying!

it all started with the pandemic in late march 2020 ; I lost my job at the clinic I used to work in since 2011 ; Covid 19 took everyone and la county closed the clinic ; every one died except me and the manager and I learned that the owner did not died in early 2022 but I could not get my job back because they lost the volume of patients .

Next , my parents and my self lost our home due to pandemic but the owner of the building where we lived for 21 years wanted our apartment to rented at higher price and used the gangster in the building to harass my parents and me ; my mom now is 76 and diabetic and my dad is 78 and is in bed ; both need me 24/7 .

They told us they were going to put us in trash bags in pieces if we did not leave ; we did not have a place where to go !

My only brother in life I asked but he is married and his wife did not agree with us staying there in their home ; she forgot about the fact we help her to raised her kids and when she needed someone to baby sit we were there for her ! We came to live with them but it turn into a living hell because she kept pushing us out !

Now ; in march 2023 ; I got on the a new job ; thank God but the job did not last me long ; on march 13 , 2023 I got the job and on march 31 ;2023 my dad began with symptoms like a stroke and was admitted to the nearest hospital ; California hoopsital in downtown la and he was asked on admission his religion and he answered;”I am a pastor of my church “ ; this was his sin ; they started injecting him a substance ; a psychiatrist substance that left him only with his head alive like a rag doll . As a daughter I made the head doctor tell me and explained to me why they were doing this to him ; what was the diagnosis and all she said to me that my dad needed it but the rest of the doctors push the diagnosis of cancer and he did not have it ; it was all gas in his intestines and God and a simple urinary catheter and a bag and meter and a vacuum attached to his nasogastric tube save his life ! The doctor was fire instantly for telling me and he went off his renal failure but the catheter has remained for life to maintain him ! They broke both of his shoulders and arms and I don’t know what they did with his back his is in constant pain in his coccyx! All I know he was all the time sleep and I will read my Bible out loud to him and my mom was always by my side ! Until I was told to shot up and never to read the Bible there ! One day when I got there to the hospital at 8 am my dad was in tears and awake and he told me ; “ get me out of here ; you don’t know what they are doing to me “ ; I push and push so they will give my dad to me and I finally got him on April 6 2023. On the next week I had appointment with the urologist to take the catheter out but I am 5 feet and 115 to 125 lbs and I could not lift him up so I will manage to bathe him ; in bed and manage to feed him ; change the diapers ; monitor the catheter and bag and meter because the in home health company since they were from the same doctors at the hospital they did malpractice to him ; they started pushing for him for his area to be closed and have a bag outside his body for bowel movement without a clinical indication ; so I turn them off with my dad permission; I also moved him to another hospital for his catheter and they took the catheter off at cedars Sinai medical center and since they took too long to see him ; he went into renal failure ( he goes into renal failure without the catheter ) ; and he was admitted they read what they did to him into the other hospital and they started to injected him the same substance and now worst the doctor never ever came to see him at his bed side from day one ; he order the same substance with opioids and my dad is allergic to opioids and he order substance for high blood pressure and he almost kill him ; I kept calling the doctor using the nurses in home number he never answered me and my dad almost died in may 29 to may 30. 2023 because his pulse went to 51 and I called the doctor using and when he got there in the morning of may 30 2023 ; he was infuriated and he yelled at my dad and at me and he told me he was mad at me for disturbing him by asking why did not review my dad past medical history ; allergies and he was very angry that he speared me and my mom from my dad . He encarcerated my dad in his bed against his will in his 5 senses ; “ my dad kept telling him I want to go home with my wife and daughter but he called the security ; they almost arrested me and my mom; they prohibited my mom from visiting ; calling him and they told me this is the last day you will see your dad; you will never see your dad again and we will place him on a convalescent home ! I cried my way out and neither I nor my mom could not say goodbye to my dad !

On June 2 2023 my dad arrived in a dog van ; I called it like that because even my dad said d that the people from the hospital were raclistly driving him home ; I don’t know what my brother said but my dad told me your brother sold me to the system .

my dad is as left only with his head alive by this time I have asked my employer to help me in march 31 2023 but he fired me I have not been able to take care of bills that I used to pay because my dad requires me to help him and take care of him 24/7 ; I don’t sleep rotating him every 1 hour because of the pains ; I moved to Missouri from California a brother from church brought us here but we arrived in Kansas City Kansas on October 1 2024 ; I drove almost 1600 miles here to Kansas and the brother kick us out after the first snow fall storm this past December 2024. ; we didn’t have proper clothing ; he did not allowed me to get iut our belongings out my brother ms home and things were very rough because my sister 🧑 n law told me ;”I hate you and I hate your oarenta “ ; I did not know what to do and she was making our lives miserable behind my brothers back . I had to take the offer if the brother in Christ because every single hospital I took my dad they will inject him the same substance and tries to kill him ; I could see or sit and do nothing . So; I came to Kansas but I beg the brother in Christ to see if he had another family in Christ to help us ; he had a family he knew in Kansas City Missouri and they were living to California and we arrive on December 18 2024 ( the brother in Christ that brought us here to Kansas never told us he was divorcing and he need it to sell his home by Kansas law until 3 months later ) . So we came and stood with that family until January 17 2025 ; they took us to home in Urich Missouri and problem the home had not a working heater and my mom got a stroke in 2016 ; her temperature center does not worked ; when I place the heater to 80 the heater otherwise was venting like below 70 degrees and outside was at 11 degrees and with wind and made it colder ; we did not had proper clothing nor blankets ; i googled for anyone to help us and got Astor in independence Missouri to help us but the pastor kept us one night early morning at 5 degrees under cero took us out of his home into the parking lot of another church where we almost died !we asked for help but there was no help and we were there parting inside my dads car and telling the Lord Jesus here we are if this is the end just take us ! But at 10 pm a deacon of that church moved to compassion took us to a hotel paid by another pastor and our belongings remained in his home ( clothes ; books ; shoes which have worn out ; I don’t know how they got ruined may be the weather ; I really don’t know ; we almost died that day ; I was the one who moved from here to there without food ; water ; proper clothing it was hard . I became a meek person and I will asked for food and water for my parents ; i really care about my dad and mom and have passion to served God ; i came to Branson Missouri where we lived now drove 213 miles south of Missouri without a gps ; the brother in Christ who brought us here he took advantage of me and with my permission he got a phone line and a phone for his son but a verbal agreement that he will pay his phone u will pay mine but he left me a big phone bill with att of 7000 our phone are suspended I am using a internet number to make this campaign right now to seek for help that is free !! And has many adds ; I have been since February 4 2025 without a phone and I almost didn’t come back chime ; got lost multiple times without a phone .

Also ; we have abig bill ; before my dad got sick I used to pay for bills like credit cards ; rent ; food , car insurance ; now my dad requires me 24/7 care of him and I also take care of my mom . This is the reason because I asking for help because the bills don’t wait and I have look for a job but my job is taken away and anyways I can’t left my dad more than an hour alone my mom can’t take care of him and his catheter please help us !!

My dad’ s debt is 44,744 I was paying for it and I already tried to have them forgive the money because I can’t go to job .. if I don’t feed my dad no one will ; I am constantly praying for him and my mom sometimes I am left myself without food and water so they can have it . Please help us !!

From the time that I have to give my cell phone ; car away back to the dealer I could afford it anymore because I had no job , the car insurance aaa left me with a bill of 122 dollars . The lady at the extended hotel here took advantage of of me and due to the fact I was almost rape ; the guy touch me wrist up thank God ; I had to called the police and he was released the same day and I had to flee with my parents from that place and went back to streets ; the lady told me to accept his sexual advances that it was normal ; she also took the money from my credit card quick silver and did not refund me please help us