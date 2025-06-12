Single dad and veteran facing eviction

Hi, my name is Andrew. I’m a disabled Army veteran and, most importantly, a father doing everything I can to keep a roof over my children’s heads.





Like many, I’ve fallen on hard times. After exhausting every local, state, and federal resource available—veteran programs, rental assistance, energy aid, churches, and nonprofits—I’ve hit a wall. My electricity is scheduled for shutoff, and I’m days away from being evicted. I’ve fought so hard to build a stable home for my kids, and now I’m terrified of losing everything I’ve worked for.





I’ve always prided myself on standing strong and being the one who helps others. But right now, I need help.





I’m not asking for a handout—I’m asking for a chance. A chance to stay housed, to keep my kids in their beds, to keep our lights on and their lives intact. Even a small contribution will go directly toward past-due rent and utilities to help us stay in our home and avoid being displaced.





I believe in paying it forward. Once I’m on my feet again, I fully intend to give back and support others going through what I am now.





Thank you for reading, sharing, praying, or donating. From one parent, one neighbor, or one veteran to another—thank you for standing with us.