Volleyball Costa Rica Mission Trip

🌍 Help Us Serve in Costa Rica! 🏐🙏🏽





"For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do." - Ephesians 2:10.

My name is Jaslyn Lumbsden, and my brother is Zavier Lumbsden. This summer, our volleyball teams, Jellys Volleyball, is embarking on a journey that’s bigger than any match we’ve ever played. For the first time ever, we’ve been given the opportunity to travel to Costa Rica on a mission trip—and we’re asking for your help to make it possible.







This isn’t just a trip. It’s a mission to use our love for volleyball to empower underserved youth, and to share the hope and strength found in faith. We’ll be teaching volleyball, building relationships, and spreading the word of God to communities that deeply need encouragement and connection. If you would like to read the full story, it is attached here! https://www.aausports.org/news/jellys-volleyball-takes-on-new-challenges/





We believe in leading with purpose—and we know that sports and faith together can spark real change. ✨





🗓️ With just 50 days left to fundraise, your support—big or small—will help us:

- Cover travel and lodging costs

- Provide sports equipment and Bibles

- Reach as many youth as possible with both skills and scripture





Thank you for helping us serve boldly, love deeply, and grow spiritually. ❤️



Your generosity is helping turn this dream into a mission of lasting impact.

🙏🏽 Please consider donating AND sharing this post so we can reach as many hearts as possible. Thank you for cheering us on, praying for us, and giving what you can!

"So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith." - Galatians 6:10.