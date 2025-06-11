Hi there! My name is John, and I'm reaching out on behalf of my fellow union brother, Hector Chavez. Hector has been diagnosed with mouth cancer and has been through a tough time these past few months. He was out of work for 4 1/2 months, undergoing 6 weeks of chemo and taking FMLA leave to focus on his treatment and recovery. Unfortunately, his financial situation has become challenging, as he and his family have had to struggle to keep up with bills at home. We, his colleagues and friends, want to help ease his stress by setting up this fundraising campaign and hoping to raise $5,000 to support him during this difficult time. Any contribution, big or small, will go a long way in helping Hector and his family navigate this ordeal. Please consider donating to help Hector fight mouth cancer and get back on his feet. Thank you for your support!