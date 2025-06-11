Widow in need of help!

As many of you know, I work with a ministry to widows. As James 1:27 commands, we are to take care of widows and orphans in their distress.”

Shannon is one of my sweet widows. Her husband is actually buried behind Craig. She is working two jobs and about to lose everything. So many people helped in the beginning of her loss but bills continue to pile up. A recent fire in her kitchen has added to those expenses. My heart breaks for her and I know people will help if they know there is a need. Shannon wouldn’t ask for help so I’m asking for her.