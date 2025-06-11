Nicaragua Mission Trip

🌍 I’m Going to Nicaragua — And I Need Your Help! 🇳🇮

From November 2nd–8th, I’ll be going on my first missions trip to Nicaragua, and I’m asking for your partnership — financially, spiritually, and emotionally.





🤝 Partnering with Hope Project International, our team will be:

• Building homes for families in need

• Hosting Vacation Bible School (VBS) for local children in partnership with local churches





This is more than a trip — it’s a chance to serve, to love, and to be part of something bigger than myself.





🙏 How You Can Help:

1. Give: Every dollar helps! You can donate through the link below or via Cash App.

2. Pray: Your prayers for safety, strength, and impact mean just as much as any financial gift.

3. Share: Please share this with anyone who may want to support or pray with us.





Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of families and children in Nicaragua.





Thank you for being a part of this journey with me. Your partnership truly means the world. ❤️





