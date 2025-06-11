Nicaragua Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $2,600
Raised:
USD $395
🌍 I’m Going to Nicaragua — And I Need Your Help! 🇳🇮
From November 2nd–8th, I’ll be going on my first missions trip to Nicaragua, and I’m asking for your partnership — financially, spiritually, and emotionally.
🤝 Partnering with Hope Project International, our team will be:
• Building homes for families in need
• Hosting Vacation Bible School (VBS) for local children in partnership with local churches
This is more than a trip — it’s a chance to serve, to love, and to be part of something bigger than myself.
🙏 How You Can Help:
1. Give: Every dollar helps! You can donate through the link below or via Cash App.
2. Pray: Your prayers for safety, strength, and impact mean just as much as any financial gift.
3. Share: Please share this with anyone who may want to support or pray with us.
Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of families and children in Nicaragua.
Thank you for being a part of this journey with me. Your partnership truly means the world. ❤️
#MissionsTrip #Nicaragua2025 #HopeProjectInternational #VBS
Have a great time
What a great mission. 🙏
Praying for you and your team, Have a great time and great harvest!!
Praying that this is a life changing experience for you the lives God uses you to be able to impact for His Glory
Prayers
