Nicaragua Mission Trip

 $2,600

 $395

Campaign created by Vanessa Lopez

Campaign funds will be received by Vanessa Lopez

🌍 I’m Going to Nicaragua — And I Need Your Help! 🇳🇮

From November 2nd–8th, I’ll be going on my first missions trip to Nicaragua, and I’m asking for your partnership — financially, spiritually, and emotionally.


🤝 Partnering with Hope Project International, our team will be:

 • Building homes for families in need

 • Hosting Vacation Bible School (VBS) for local children in partnership with local churches


This is more than a trip — it’s a chance to serve, to love, and to be part of something bigger than myself.


🙏 How You Can Help:

 1. Give: Every dollar helps! You can donate through the link below or via Cash App.

 2. Pray: Your prayers for safety, strength, and impact mean just as much as any financial gift.

 3. Share: Please share this with anyone who may want to support or pray with us.


Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of families and children in Nicaragua.


Thank you for being a part of this journey with me. Your partnership truly means the world. ❤️


#MissionsTrip #Nicaragua2025 #HopeProjectInternational #VBS

Ginny Paynter
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

Have a great time

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

What a great mission. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for you and your team, Have a great time and great harvest!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying that this is a life changing experience for you the lives God uses you to be able to impact for His Glory

Charlie Titus
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

