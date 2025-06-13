Help Send Padraic to Mexico for a Music Mission Trip!





We’re excited to share a special opportunity that Padraic has been given—to be part of a mission trip to Algo Mas, Mexico, where a team will be hosting a music camp for local children. Throughout the week, Padraic and others will be teaching kids how to play a variety of instruments, helping them discover new talents, build confidence, and experience the joy of music.





But more than just notes and rhythms, this trip is about sharing the light and love of Jesus through meaningful connections, encouragement, and joy. Many of the children in Algo Mas don’t have access to arts programs, so this camp is a powerful way to pour into their lives with creativity and care.





We truly believe God provides in every season, and we’re trusting Him to make a way. If you feel led to support Padraic’s journey—whether it’s $5 or $50—every dollar helps make this mission possible!





You can:

• Donate directly here.

• Or give to Unified City Church through The Justice Project and include “Padraic” in the memo.





If giving financially isn’t possible for you right now, we completely understand—please pray. Pray for the team’s safety, the children’s hearts to be open, and for Jesus to shine brightly through each moment of this trip.





Thank you for being part of this journey—through your giving, your prayers, and your support, you’re helping bring music, hope, and the love of God to children who need it most. 💛🎶









The trip cost $350 total. We have put $500 due to food getting to and back.