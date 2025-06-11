Support Thomas Kenny Fight for Free Speech

Thomas Kenny, the founder of The Sunshine Journal, a small local media outlet on Florida’s Treasure Coast, is seeking support in his legal battle to defend freedom of speech. His publication is currently under attack by what he describes as a political bully attempting to silence journalistic coverage through the court system.

The plaintiff in this case is a campaign manager who was featured in a 2024 news article related to a local school board race. Following this coverage, the plaintiff filed a defamation lawsuit, which Mr. Kenny believes is driven by a personal vendetta aimed at suppressing his fair and independent reporting.

In a recent ruling, the judge complimented Mr. Kenny's reporting. The judge stated in part, "Of critical importance to the Motion, the Plaintiff presented no facts that demonstrated the presence of a genuine disputed issue of material fact. The defamation claims at issue within the amended complaint continue to be primarily or solely brought by the Plaintiff…[but] the alleged actions of the Defendants are constitutionally protected and were exercised in connection with a public issue, the election of members to the Indian River County School Board. Electioneering communications is political speech protected by the First Amendment."

In other words, journalists are protected by free speech. Therefore, he did not defame the Plaintiff in any way. The case was dismissed.

Despite this ruling, the plaintiff has continued his legal campaign, now filing a lawsuit in federal court alleging copyright infringement over a 2020 campaign photo, when he ran for mosquito control. Additionally, he is appealing the earlier civil case.





These ongoing legal battles are estimated to cost between $15,000 and $20,000 each. Mr. Kenny received help from a non-profit for the original case which is now pending appeal. He was very thankful. However, the non-profit does not have the ability to help with the appeal or defend the federal case. To date, Mr. Kenny has already spent $10,000 of his personal savings on legal fees, court reporters, and transcription services.

Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) protections are intended to safeguard individuals from lawfare that target free speech and public participation. Yet, Mr. Kenny is now facing significant financial and legal strain in defending both himself and his publication.

In response, he is asking for community support to continue the fight. His goal is to raise $60,000 to cover all litigation through appeals. Contributions and prayers are deeply appreciated as he works to protect his rights and uphold the essential values of a free press.

If you are able, please donate whatever you can give. Join us in protecting his freedom of speech and reach a sweeping victory against this frivolous political and personal lawfare. Again, your financial help and prayers are coveted.

With a grateful heart,

Jennifer Pippin

To read about the original case: https://thomasaugustus.substack.com/p/victorious-truth-defamation-suit?r=1b9q0





To read and follow The Sunshine Journal on Substack, click here https://thomasaugustus.substack.com

To follow The Sunshine Journal on Facebook, click here https://www.facebook.com/TheSunshineJournal88/?checkpoint_src=any



