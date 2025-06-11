Cheers & Steps for Emma!

📣 Support Emma’s Cheerful Walk-a-Thon! 📣

Stepping into Season 2 with Spirit at Cheerville 💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚

Emma is lacing up her sneakers and bringing the cheer — one step at a time!



This is Emma’s first season at her new gym, Cheerville, and she couldn’t be more excited to kick off another year of tumbling, stunting, and team spirit with team Bombshell 💣 🩷 She's grown so much since joining competitive cheerleading last year, and is ready to shine even brighter this season.



To help make this dream possible, Emma is participating in a walk-a-thon fundraiser on Sunday July 13, 2025 at the Cheerville gym. She will walk for an hour and an half and her goal is to walk at least 3 miles in that timeframe. Every step she takes brings her closer to reaching her cheer tuition goal — and she’d love your support.



Whether you sponsor a few steps, a whole mile, or just want to cheer her on from the sidelines, every donation helps cover the cost of her training, uniforms, competitions, and team activities.



Let’s help Emma soar this season — spirits high, heart full, and feet moving!



💖 Donate today and be part of Emma’s cheer journey!



#EmmaOnTheMove #Cheerville #SupportOurCheerleaders #EmmaSpiritStride #bombshell

