Campaign Image

Cheers & Steps for Emma!

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $1,115

Campaign created by Lauren Robinson

Campaign funds will be received by Lauren Robinson

Cheers & Steps for Emma!

📣 Support Emma’s Cheerful Walk-a-Thon! 📣

Stepping into Season 2 with Spirit at Cheerville 💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚

Emma is lacing up her sneakers and bringing the cheer — one step at a time! 

This is Emma’s first season at her new gym, Cheerville, and she couldn’t be more excited to kick off another year of tumbling, stunting, and team spirit with team Bombshell 💣 🩷 She's grown so much since joining competitive cheerleading last year, and is ready to shine even brighter this season.

To help make this dream possible, Emma is participating in a walk-a-thon fundraiser on Sunday July 13, 2025 at the Cheerville gym. She will walk for an hour and an half and her goal is to walk at least 3 miles in that timeframe. Every step she takes brings her closer to reaching her cheer tuition goal — and she’d love your support. 

Whether you sponsor a few steps, a whole mile, or just want to cheer her on from the sidelines, every donation helps cover the cost of her training, uniforms, competitions, and team activities.

Let’s help Emma soar this season — spirits high, heart full, and feet moving! 

💖 Donate today and be part of Emma’s cheer journey!

#EmmaOnTheMove #Cheerville #SupportOurCheerleaders #EmmaSpiritStride #bombshell 

Recent Donations
Show:
Connie
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Good luck, Emma!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
15 days ago

Grandma Nancy
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Best of Luck, Emma!

Harvey Mirkin
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

Good Luck

Mary Hutson
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck this Season Girl!!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo