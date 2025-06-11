Building addition to Christian School

Goal:
When we built a Christian school in the predominantly Muslim village of Gangama, people said parents would not send their children to a Christian school. At present we have 267 students and the all the classrooms are overcrowded.We have been forced to teach some of the children in the nearby church. We need to build an addition to the school to ease the overcrowding and build a separate clinic which is now in the school office.
Praying for this ministry.
May God continue to bless your ministry and school for many years to come. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Sister Brenda, (LOVE OFFERING) Praying that the Christian School-Added Addition project is most successful !! Love, Sister Christine Brandon Roanoke, VA
Wishing you all the best in your fundraising efforts!
