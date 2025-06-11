Campaign Image

Building addition to Christian School

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Brenda Walker

Campaign funds will be received by Brenda Walker

Building addition to Christian School

When we built a Christian school in the predominantly Muslim village of Gangama, people said parents would not send their children to a Christian school. At present we have 267 students and the all the classrooms are overcrowded.We have been forced to teach some of the children in the nearby church. We need to build an addition to the school to ease the overcrowding and build a separate clinic which is now in the school office.

Recent Donations
Show:
Brenda Niedermayer
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Praying for this ministry.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

May God continue to bless your ministry and school for many years to come. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Christine Brandon
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Sister Brenda, (LOVE OFFERING) Praying that the Christian School-Added Addition project is most successful !! Love, Sister Christine Brandon Roanoke, VA

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Wishing you all the best in your fundraising efforts!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo