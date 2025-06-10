Daniel's Dental Crisis

Recently had a toothache and went in to check up on it. Turns out that a 5 or 6 year old root canal failed and is now infecting the tooth next to it as well. I'd need a re-root and a root canal on the other tooth, as well as a possible crown replacement. Even with in house financing the dental office wanted $1800 up front just to work on one of the teeth. I have been out of work since last year taking care of my mother who was nearly on deaths door from surgery complications. Any assistance is greatly appreciated.