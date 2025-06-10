Daniel's Dental Crisis

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $740
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Satterwhite
Recently had a toothache and went in to check up on it. Turns out that a 5 or 6 year old root canal failed and is now infecting the tooth next to it as well. I'd need a re-root and a root canal on the other tooth, as well as a possible crown replacement. Even with in house financing the dental office wanted $1800 up front just to work on one of the teeth. I have been out of work since last year taking care of my mother who was nearly on deaths door from surgery complications. Any assistance is greatly appreciated.
Couldn't think of anything to write so here's a joke: Why did the chicken cross the road? To go to the dentist. (The joke is that chicken don't have teeth) ((Please clap))
So that you can smile again :)
4 U. :)
June 13th, 2025
Hey everyone once again God bless you for donating anything at all. It's way more than I was expecting. I went to a new dentist today and had much better news. For now, only one of the front teeth is in questionable state. This dentist thinks that a root canal is unnecessary. So the cost will be much less.
