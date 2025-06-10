Very Unexpected Medical Issue for Laurie

Hi Everyone,

I am humbling asking for any help with a dental emergency. As most of you know, I’m waiting on an organ transplant. One of my molars cracked, today I saw my regular doctor, he was adamant about me getting that tooth fixed asap because any infection could lead to an abscess and either move me down the list or disqualify me altogether.

For those of you who know me, you know I HATE asking for help, I’m so scared of not qualifying for my surgery because of a tooth. The cost for a crown is over $3,000, I’m looking for help to just pull it, the estimate for that is a lot lower, $1350.

Any little bit will help, I need the organ surgery to save my life, and due to the health issues over the last year I haven’t been able to afford dental insurance. I asking because I need to be healthy for my babies.

I’m always so grateful and humble for my friends and family, you are the hands and feet God. Again, thank you.