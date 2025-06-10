My name is Loricia, and I’m raising funds to support the dream of someone truly special—my mom Tracy McCray. She is the founder of Bronx Bodega Baby LLC, a vision born from her roots in the Bronx, NY and grown with love right here in Lynchburg, VA.





After moving from the Bronx to escape the violence and create a better life, my mom has become a quiet force of good in our Lynchburg community. Whether it’s feeding neighbors in need, offering a listening ear, or uplifting others with her strength and warmth—she’s always been the one to show up for everyone else.





Now it’s time for us to show up for her.





Her dream starts with a food truck that celebrates the rich, flavorful soul of Bronx-style cooking—offering everything from homemade dishes to signature bites that taste like home. But this is just the beginning. Her goal is to eventually open a brick-and-mortar bodega-style restaurant that will not only feed people, but also create jobs, culture, and connection in the community she loves.





Why Give?

Because this is more than just a food truck—

💛 It’s a second chance.

🌆 It’s a piece of the Bronx brought to Lynchburg.

👩🏾‍🍳 It’s a dream years in the making by a woman who’s always given to others without asking for anything in return.

🌱 It’s an opportunity to invest in legacy, culture, and community.





Every dollar helps bring us one step closer to turning this dream into something real and lasting. If you’ve ever been touched by my mom’s kindness—or just believe in supporting good people doing great things—we’re asking for your support.





Please give what you can, and share this with others who believe in the power of food, family, and dreams that uplift us all.





With gratitude,

Loricia & The Bronx Bodega Baby Team