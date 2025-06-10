Campaign Image

Help Keith Get Back in the Game!

 USD $3,657

 USD $1,045

Campaign created by Marissa Morast

Keith, a typical 16 year old teenager with a passion for baseball and a bright future ahead, has been diagnosed with a rare and complex medical condition that requires specialized surgical intervention. Keith has Chronic Posterier Sternoclavicular Fracture and Dislocation, a condition that requires a cardio-thoracic surgeon to repair his collarbone. The close proximity to his trachea, esophagus, major blood vessels, and arteries make this a very risky surgery, yet one that can not be put off any longer. They've exhausted their local options and have found that the best surgeon to perform Keiths delicate surgery is located across the country in Philadelphia at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. 

Keith desperately wants to feel normal, play baseball again, and just generally get on with his life. The surgery has been scheduled for October 2nd, 2025.This is the soonest they could get him in, but meanwhile Keith has been benched and the family is scrambling to save up for this unexpected expense and life change. 

Here's where we can come in and circle the wagons around them and help in a very tangible way. If we can raise $3657 this will cover the airfare, hotel, rental car, and food/gas while they are there. The doctor estimates about a week that they will need to be there for pre and post surgery. The expenses are broken down as follows:

  1. Airfare on American from Spokane to Philadelphia  $1500 
  2. 6 nights at Homewood Suites near the hospital     $1290
  3. Car rental from Turo          $ 367
  4. Food and Gas (guesstimate)  $500
  5. (prices subject to change but as of June these were the rates)

This does not count the wages that Jess and Jen will miss during this time, but if we can at least cover expenses it would certainly help ease the burden.

If 147 people give just $25 we can meet this goal. Please forward this to anyone you think would be willing to donate just a small amount after you have donated.  = )

Keith's family is determined to give him with the best possible care, and with your help we can make that happen.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

From another baseball family who understands. Best wishes for healing hands.

Coach Bevacqua and Family
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Get better soon buddy! We will be praying for you.

Greenland Family
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Prendergast Family
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Believe!

Durfey Fam
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

⚾️ 🧡

The Vranichs
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Fitzpatrick Family
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

We are praying for you kiddo!!!

Grady Stinson Family
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

The Berger Family
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Keep that smile bud!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

MichaelCL
$ 500.00 USD
20 days ago

