Supporting Brad and Kim Baughman

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,400
Campaign funds will be received by Beth Miller
Brad Baughman is a loving Husband, Father of 4, and Grandfather to 7 wonderful children. As well as a beloved son, brother, friend and mentor.
Brad is a dedicated family man driving truck to support his home, attending ball games, and instilling a spirit of love and friendship with everyone he knows.
Saturday afternoon Brad suffered a massive heart attack and by the grace of God he was with Kim who was able to start CPR immediately, almost certainly saving his life. Bystanders assisted in notifying emergency services and Brad was transported to the hospital.
The heroic staff at 3 different hospitals have performed amazing and miraculous procedures to save his life.
He is currently stable, but critical and shows signs of improvement. But he is still not "out of the woods". He is currently in the renowned hands of the Cardiovascular Critical Care team at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati Ohio.
We are asking for thoughts, prayers, and humbly ask for financial support for his family and love ones to be near him. We are seeking your help in covering accommodations for his wife, kids, grandkids, and elderly parents to stay near the hospital in Cincinnati since they live over 2 hours away.
Our immediate need is for accommodations to be near him, but our ultimate goal is to assist them as he recovers and starts looking at getting home and surviving with this missing income, and mainly bearing the cost of medical bills.
We appreciate all donations how small or large.
If you cannot donate we know the value of prayers is 10 fold any dollar amount!!!
Praying for a speedy recovery
Keeping Brad and family in my prayers. 🙏🏻
We love you Uncle Brad ❤️ sending you all our prayers! Love, Andrew & Breanna
Many prayers to Brad and the family !
Sending you our thoughts and prayers, Barb, Cindy, Jill, Rick
Sending love and prayers !!
June 14th, 2025
As of today Brad is conscious and alert. All devices supporting his heart have been removed and his heart is working good on its own! He is also off of the ventilator and no longer intubated.
He is still on high flow O2 but as soon as he is off he will be ready to transfer out of the ICU. The cardiac team that is currently helping him think that he will make a full recovery with very few substantial effects from this episode.
We thank everyone for their prayers and donations. They are working!
He still has a long recovery ahead of him and returning to normal life will be a challenge. This where the journey may become more difficult, although less dire.
We continue to ask for shares, prayers, and donations to support his recovery!
