Supporting Brad and Kim Baughman

Brad Baughman is a loving Husband, Father of 4, and Grandfather to 7 wonderful children. As well as a beloved son, brother, friend and mentor.





Brad is a dedicated family man driving truck to support his home, attending ball games, and instilling a spirit of love and friendship with everyone he knows.





Saturday afternoon Brad suffered a massive heart attack and by the grace of God he was with Kim who was able to start CPR immediately, almost certainly saving his life. Bystanders assisted in notifying emergency services and Brad was transported to the hospital.





The heroic staff at 3 different hospitals have performed amazing and miraculous procedures to save his life.





He is currently stable, but critical and shows signs of improvement. But he is still not "out of the woods". He is currently in the renowned hands of the Cardiovascular Critical Care team at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati Ohio.

We are asking for thoughts, prayers, and humbly ask for financial support for his family and love ones to be near him. We are seeking your help in covering accommodations for his wife, kids, grandkids, and elderly parents to stay near the hospital in Cincinnati since they live over 2 hours away.

Our immediate need is for accommodations to be near him, but our ultimate goal is to assist them as he recovers and starts looking at getting home and surviving with this missing income, and mainly bearing the cost of medical bills.





We appreciate all donations how small or large.

If you cannot donate we know the value of prayers is 10 fold any dollar amount!!!