Supporting Michelle Bland

The Oakland County Boat Club is fundraising to help support Michelle as she recovers from her stroke. She is unable to work while in her recovery and any amount you can donate is greatly appreciated. The club is her family and her main source of revenue. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Rick and Brenda Kincaid
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Thinking of you Michelle. Hoping for a speedy recovery. Hugs!

The Dents
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Hope you are doing better! Xoxo John and Nancy Dent

Joe Greenwalt
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
23 days ago

Faryl Boyl
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Get well soon Michelle. 🙏❤️

Mark Jacoby
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Chuck and Diane
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Michelle, wishing you a speedy recovery, you are in our prayers. Looking forward to seeing you at the club soon. Eric & Mary Smith

The Peters Fam
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon Michelle.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Harry
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff McCabe
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We hope you feel better soon.

Smith family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get better soon!

Tony and Debbie Edmonds
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Get better Michelle!

Ken and Cindy Smiley
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Gary and Torry Bouchillon
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and Hugs.

