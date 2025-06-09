School tuition





I am here today to share with you my experience and my needs coming to summit. I want to be true and sincere about my situation. Last year on my first year of summit I had sponsors who help me pay my tuition. Unfortunately many of them lost their jobs or because of personal reasons are no longer able to sponsor me this year. I am so thankful for their life’s because they did what they could and I will never forget that. Now for this year I’ve been praying and praying that the lord will provide and it’s just up to me to have faith and believe that I will get the help that I need. I am in my summer vacation and I’ve been looking for a job. Unfortunately because I’m only here for the summer many jobs aren’t excepting me. I would love to ask if anyone would be willing to help me out and reach my goal in covering to pay my tuition.

I have received a scholarship of 3,000 but I still need 6,000 more to pay off my tuition. Anything that you are willing to donate will be a blessing into my life.





Before you do donate I would love to tell you about summit and the reason why it would be a good thing to donate for my tuition. Summit is located in Grantville Pennsylvania. Summit is not just a place to study and learn about the word of God, But it’s like home. Many of my friends come from India, Paris, Pakistan etc we are a family. I have learned that not only I am in need of spiritual help but my friends as well. When we go through a difficulty in life or at school where it’s just spiritual warfare. We lift each other up letting each other know that we are not alone but have each other’s back. We get together in prayer we fight on our knees knowing that the lord Jesus Christ is with us. And that’s what summit teaches us it’s not us alone but it’s living for each other. Not only my friends at school but living for those who need of a savior those who don’t know about Jesus Christ yet. We are being prepared for the outside world. There are so many people in bondage of their sin or that feel confused. Our knowledge in knowing who God is can help others to also know who God is. “We are living for the benefit of others” instead of bringing each other down we have to bring each other up reminding our selves that there is hope and truth. This is just part of what summit is.

Summit helps those who are called for ministry. That being a pastor and evangelist a worship leader a youth leader etc. the classes they provide help us and prepare us to become what the lord has called us to do. What is most important reach out to the lost souls.





My goal for this year is to graduate. Not only Graduate but to leave summit knowing my identity and who God has called me to be. I believe and trust in God in the fact that when I come out of summit I can reach thousands of souls who are hurt in bondage and lost. I want to speak the name of Jesus in a way that will impact so many people. My calling is to worship.

Music is a way that allows me to feel closer to God. I want to write songs. I want the lord to guide me and help me to write what he wants me to write not what I want. I believe that God will use me to help and guide others to him with worship.









Hello my name is Abigail Maceda and I was born and raised in California in the city of Los Angeles. I had the honor and the blessing to be excepted to Summit international school of ministry. A year ago the lord had put summit in my heart. I was searching and hungry for something even more. I had prayed to God for knowledge of his word. And he gave me summit.