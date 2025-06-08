Ulrichs Fight Against Neuroblastoma

Ulrichh was born with neuroblastoma. He was diagnosed with stage 4, high risk neuroblastoma at a very young age, with a high chance of relapse and little hope for a cure. For the past 9 years, l've watched my baby endure so much he's basically grown up in hospitals. From one treatment to another, it's been exhausting. I thank God he's made it this far, but I'm not ready to lose my baby. This is his 5th battle, and he now needs access to a new clinical trial out of state that could change his life and finally give him a chance to experience a real childhood but unfortunately won't be covered by insurance. Please help us reach our goal and keep Ulrich in your prayers.