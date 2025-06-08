Campaign Image

Ulrichs Fight Against Neuroblastoma

Goal:

 USD $36,500

Raised:

 USD $741

Campaign created by Larissa Dean

Ulrichs Fight Against Neuroblastoma

Ulrichh was born with neuroblastoma. He was diagnosed with stage 4, high risk neuroblastoma at a very young age, with a high chance of relapse and little hope for a cure. For the past 9 years, l've watched my baby endure so much he's basically grown up in hospitals. From one treatment to another, it's been exhausting. I thank God he's made it this far, but I'm not ready to lose my baby. This is his 5th battle, and he now needs access to a new clinical trial out of state that could change his life and finally give him a chance to experience a real childhood but unfortunately won't be covered by insurance. Please help us reach our goal and keep Ulrich in your prayers.

Recent Donations
Show:
Trina
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Love u kiddo your my best friend and my son is 5 and would love to be his friend

Trina
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Love u kiddo

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 days ago

May God bless you and your family on this journey. God is amazing and works wonders ❤️ I will be praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Trina
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

🤎🤎🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for fully healing treatment for your baby ❤️

Trina
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Love trina

Trina
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

🤎

Trina
$ 15.00 USD
8 days ago

Much love

Trina
$ 5.00 USD
8 days ago

Much love

Fatima Marquez
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Jackson Stephens
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
11 days ago

God is with you ❤️

Teat Test
$ 5.00 USD
11 days ago

Brianna Rogers
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless you. Jesus is coming back soon pray and repent

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Geralyn Jordan
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Praying for your sweet boy

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
22 days ago

He’s got this god will bless this baby boy

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo