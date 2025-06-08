Family Injured and Our Home Destroyed by Tree

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $4,460
Our home was destroyed last night by a tree fall in the storm. Matthew and the kitties were inside and sustained injuries. We could use some help. The insurance company is closed on weekends. God bless Y'all and thank You.
You are in our thoughts. We wish you and your home a quick recovery.
Hope this helps bro!!
🤍
Thank you are ok and that you have all the cats! Everything will be ok!
Hi Matthew, so sorry to hear about your home and your beloved kitties. God bless
We are so deeply sorry that you had to suffer injury to yourself and your lovely home. We are praying for you, Marissa, and your sweet cats. God Bless All of You, with a heart full of love and prayers, Gene and Jo Novy
Wish you all the best.
Hope this helps. Sorry to here of your loss man.
We're so sorry to see the damage to your house and the injuries Matthew and the kitties suffered. We hope this small contribution is multiplied by those from many others to help you get back on your feet.
Hi Matt! I saw this on Facebook, and my goodness! Chris and I are so glad you are OK! I realize we haven't seen each other for a while but we think of you every so often and miss your funny personality :-) We'll be praying for you and Marissa, and that all pets will be safe soon. I can only imagine... God Bless.
Praying for a quick recovery.
Take care Matthew!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.