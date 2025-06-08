Family Injured and Our Home Destroyed by Tree

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $4,460

Campaign created by Matthew Hardwick

Family Injured and Our Home Destroyed by Tree

Our home was destroyed last night by a tree fall in the storm. Matthew and the kitties were inside and sustained injuries. We could use some help. The insurance company is closed on weekends. God bless Y'all and thank You.

Recent Donations
Show:
Susan
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Neighbor
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

You are in our thoughts. We wish you and your home a quick recovery.

Neighbor
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

Hope this helps bro!!

JohnandKaren Keenan
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Maggie
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

🤍

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you are ok and that you have all the cats! Everything will be ok!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Matthew, so sorry to hear about your home and your beloved kitties. God bless

Gene and Jo Novy
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so deeply sorry that you had to suffer injury to yourself and your lovely home. We are praying for you, Marissa, and your sweet cats. God Bless All of You, with a heart full of love and prayers, Gene and Jo Novy

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish you all the best.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps. Sorry to here of your loss man.

Betsy and Steve Kramer
$ 180.00 USD
1 month ago

We're so sorry to see the damage to your house and the injuries Matthew and the kitties suffered. We hope this small contribution is multiplied by those from many others to help you get back on your feet.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Matt! I saw this on Facebook, and my goodness! Chris and I are so glad you are OK! I realize we haven't seen each other for a while but we think of you every so often and miss your funny personality :-) We'll be praying for you and Marissa, and that all pets will be safe soon. I can only imagine... God Bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a quick recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Abigail Safford
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Take care Matthew!

Charles Kowalski
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo