Help Susanne Recover From House Fire

 USD $8,000

 USD $2,475

Our dear friend and devout soul, Susanne George, has suffered a fire in the back portion of her home. The fire department had to create a hole in her roof in order to put out the fire. She and her little dog, Bella, will not be able to live in the home for possibly months. In addition, many of the materials she needs for her work has been lost or damaged.

We are requesting whatever help you may be able to send to get Susanne through this difficult time until she can get back in her home and back to work. Thank you so very much for your kindness and generosity. We know she will be profoundly grateful.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
15 days ago

Dear Suzanne, We are sending you all our love and support as you navigate this next new chapter! Always Victory, Rachel & Ian, Katherine, and Jon

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

God Bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 42.00 USD
1 month ago

As Saint Germain says,”May you pass every test!”

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings and prayers for recovery from this fire! I've been through one years ago. A real test.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers for Christ Protection, Christ Healing, Christ Hope and Christ Love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you dear old friend. This too shall pass.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God give you the strength to continue, and the Great Divine Director guide you in recovering from your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

gift
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Suzanne and your canine companion Bella. Longfellow said: "The lowest ebb is the the turn of the tide" . I hope it will be so for you. Wishing you comfort, strength, and blessings to keep on keeping on!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. Please know that you are not alone—many are holding you in their thoughts and prayers. May the Light surround you with peace, strength, and the quiet assurance that from this ending, new blessings and opportunities can arise.

Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

