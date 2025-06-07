Help Susanne Recover From House Fire

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $2,475
Campaign funds will be received by L’Adra Budka
Our dear friend and devout soul, Susanne George, has suffered a fire in the back portion of her home. The fire department had to create a hole in her roof in order to put out the fire. She and her little dog, Bella, will not be able to live in the home for possibly months. In addition, many of the materials she needs for her work has been lost or damaged.
We are requesting whatever help you may be able to send to get Susanne through this difficult time until she can get back in her home and back to work. Thank you so very much for your kindness and generosity. We know she will be profoundly grateful.
Dear Suzanne, We are sending you all our love and support as you navigate this next new chapter! Always Victory, Rachel & Ian, Katherine, and Jon
God Bless you.
As Saint Germain says,”May you pass every test!”
Blessings and prayers for recovery from this fire! I've been through one years ago. A real test.
Sending prayers for Christ Protection, Christ Healing, Christ Hope and Christ Love.
May God bless you dear old friend. This too shall pass.
May God give you the strength to continue, and the Great Divine Director guide you in recovering from your loss.
God bless you Suzanne and your canine companion Bella. Longfellow said: "The lowest ebb is the the turn of the tide" . I hope it will be so for you. Wishing you comfort, strength, and blessings to keep on keeping on!
My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. Please know that you are not alone—many are holding you in their thoughts and prayers. May the Light surround you with peace, strength, and the quiet assurance that from this ending, new blessings and opportunities can arise.
