Kristen Hentschel's Defamation Battle

Hello, we're raising $15,000 to support Kristen Hentschel, a former Freelance Producer for Good Morning America, who was falsely targeted by National Public Radio and Floodlight News in a 2022 news story. Kristen is suing for defamation and invasion of privacy, alleging a conspiracy to damage her reputation and career.

In 2022, Kristen was fired from ABC News and has since struggled to find consistent work due to the false and misleading headlines that resulted from the media outlets' story.

National Public Radio and Floodlight News (a 501(c)(3) non-profit that accepts money to pursue stories) have both refused to remove their stories despite being being provided evidence and despite knowing the article is interfering with Ms.Hentschel’s ability to work.

This lawsuit filed in Hillsborough County, Florida aims to hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions and restore Kristen's good name.

This lawsuit as President Trump calls to defund National Public Radio for its bias reporting.



Your support will go directly towards legal fees and other related expenses. Any contribution, big or small, will help Kristen in her fight for justice. Together, we can help ensure that those who seek to harm others through false reporting are held accountable.

Paid for hit pieces are not journalism.

CASE #24-CA-008705 Hillsborough County, FL

CASE UPDATES:

June 5, 2025-

Media Defendants' Motion to Stay Discovery-Denied-





