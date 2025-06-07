Andre Bday Trip

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $220
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Moore
I am taking Andre on his first trip to the beach for his 9th birthday in August, specifically to go see the Chincoteague ponies. Any help to facilitate this clearly awesome birthday present would be appreciated. Ssshhh, it's a surprise.
Love you both so much. Happy Happy Birthday Andre!
i hope you have the best birthday!!
Happy birthday to Andre. I know $100 may seem like too much. But like the Bible verse says, if I can I should, right now i can and want to. If it buys gas and food on your trip then I'm happy. God bless you and Andre!
Happy Birthday! Have fun seeing all the ponies!
Happy birthday little dude!
My childhood dream.
