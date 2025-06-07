Campaign Image

Andre Bday Trip

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $220

Campaign created by Jessica Moore

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Moore

I am taking Andre on his first trip to the beach for his 9th birthday in August, specifically to go see the Chincoteague ponies.  Any help to facilitate this clearly awesome birthday present would be appreciated.  Ssshhh, it's a surprise.  

Recent Donations
Zoe and Bella
$ 30.00 USD
2 days ago

Love you both so much. Happy Happy Birthday Andre!

charli
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

i hope you have the best birthday!!

Ryan Hollander
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy birthday to Andre. I know $100 may seem like too much. But like the Bible verse says, if I can I should, right now i can and want to. If it buys gas and food on your trip then I'm happy. God bless you and Andre!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Birthday! Have fun seeing all the ponies!

Kyle
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy birthday little dude!

Ann Benjamin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My childhood dream.

Updates

