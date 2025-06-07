Support the Hopeful Horizons Mission

Goal:
Hopeful Horizons is more than a recovery house — it’s a second chance at life.
Located in Salisbury, MD, Hopeful Horizons was created to be a structured, stable, and supportive transitional home for men committed to rebuilding their lives after addiction, incarceration, or homelessness.
Our mission is simple but powerful:
To provide a safe, sober, and supportive living environment where men in recovery can heal, grow, and transition toward independence with dignity.
We believe that transformation doesn’t happen alone — it happens with community, accountability, and compassion.
⸻
Why This Matters
Addiction and its consequences ripple far beyond the individual.
• Over 46 million people in the U.S. struggle with substance use disorder.
• 1 in 8 children live in a household with at least one parent dealing with addiction.
• Families and communities bear the emotional and financial weight every day.
Hopeful Horizons is here to break that cycle.
We serve as a bridge between rehab and real life — where residents are supported in their sobriety, guided in rebuilding routines, and equipped to re-enter the workforce and their families with purpose.
⸻
What We Need
The house is almost ready — but we still need your help to finish furnishing and preparing the home for our first residents.
Your support will help us:
• Purchase 6 beds and mattresses
• Provide 6 dressers for secure personal storage
• Supply bedding, linens, kitchenware, and household items
• Install safety equipment (fire extinguishers, smoke detectors)
• Cover utility setup fees
• Establish an emergency maintenance and house supply fund
⸻
How You Can Help
We are asking for $5,000 to finish the setup and welcome our first group of residents with dignity and stability.
✅ Donate securely on this page
✅ Share this campaign with your network
✅ Pray for the men entering our home and the journey ahead
✅ Contact us to donate physical items (beds, dressers, kitchenware)
⸻
You’re Part of the Mission
Your gift doesn’t just buy a bed — it gives someone a foundation to sleep safely, stay sober, and start again.
You’re not just furnishing a house — you’re fueling a movement of second chances, community, and restored hope.
Thank you for being part of Hopeful Horizons.
With gratitude,
Jonathan Nicholls
Founder, Hopeful Horizons
📞 443-521-7904
📧 hopefulhorizonsmd@gmail.com
Update – We’re Almost Ready! 🙌
Thanks to your amazing support, Hopeful Horizons is close to opening its doors and welcoming its first group of residents! Here’s a quick update:
✅ What’s Been Donated:
• 6 beds + mattresses
• 3 dressers
• Kitchenware & small appliances
• Fire safety equipment (extinguishers, alarms)
⸻
🔧 What’s Still Needed:
• 🛋️ Futon or couch for the common area
• 🪑 3 more dressers
• 💡 Utility deposits & first month’s bills
• 🛡️ Insurance coverage (annual cost)
• 🧾 Startup costs: rent, initial resident materials
• 📣 Advertising & promotion to fill the house and reach those in need
🎯 Goal: $5,000 — every dollar goes toward building a safe, welcoming, and sustainable environment for men ready to rebuild their lives.
Please consider sharing or giving
Thank you for being part of this mission. 🙏
— Jonathan Nicholls, Hopeful Horizons
This is truly incredible! Lifting up prayers for everyone who walks through that door—that they may find hope, peace, and renewed strength.. 🙏🏻
❤️
