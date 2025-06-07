Campaign Image

Support the Hopeful Horizons Mission

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by Jonathan Nicholls

Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Nicholls

Support the Hopeful Horizons Mission

Hopeful Horizons is more than a recovery house — it’s a second chance at life.


Located in Salisbury, MD, Hopeful Horizons was created to be a structured, stable, and supportive transitional home for men committed to rebuilding their lives after addiction, incarceration, or homelessness.


Our mission is simple but powerful:


To provide a safe, sober, and supportive living environment where men in recovery can heal, grow, and transition toward independence with dignity.


We believe that transformation doesn’t happen alone — it happens with community, accountability, and compassion.



Why This Matters


Addiction and its consequences ripple far beyond the individual.

 • Over 46 million people in the U.S. struggle with substance use disorder.

 • 1 in 8 children live in a household with at least one parent dealing with addiction.

 • Families and communities bear the emotional and financial weight every day.


Hopeful Horizons is here to break that cycle.

We serve as a bridge between rehab and real life — where residents are supported in their sobriety, guided in rebuilding routines, and equipped to re-enter the workforce and their families with purpose.



What We Need


The house is almost ready — but we still need your help to finish furnishing and preparing the home for our first residents.


Your support will help us:

 • Purchase 6 beds and mattresses

 • Provide 6 dressers for secure personal storage

 • Supply bedding, linens, kitchenware, and household items

 • Install safety equipment (fire extinguishers, smoke detectors)

 • Cover utility setup fees

 • Establish an emergency maintenance and house supply fund



How You Can Help


We are asking for $5,000 to finish the setup and welcome our first group of residents with dignity and stability.


✅ Donate securely on this page

✅ Share this campaign with your network

✅ Pray for the men entering our home and the journey ahead

✅ Contact us to donate physical items (beds, dressers, kitchenware)



You’re Part of the Mission


Your gift doesn’t just buy a bed — it gives someone a foundation to sleep safely, stay sober, and start again.


You’re not just furnishing a house — you’re fueling a movement of second chances, community, and restored hope.


Thank you for being part of Hopeful Horizons.


With gratitude,

Jonathan Nicholls

Founder, Hopeful Horizons

📞 443-521-7904

📧 hopefulhorizonsmd@gmail.com


Update – We’re Almost Ready! 🙌


Thanks to your amazing support, Hopeful Horizons is close to opening its doors and welcoming its first group of residents! Here’s a quick update:


✅ What’s Been Donated:

 • 6 beds + mattresses

 • 3 dressers

 • Kitchenware & small appliances

 • Fire safety equipment (extinguishers, alarms)



🔧 What’s Still Needed:

 • 🛋️ Futon or couch for the common area

 • 🪑 3 more dressers

 • 💡 Utility deposits & first month’s bills

 • 🛡️ Insurance coverage (annual cost)

 • 🧾 Startup costs: rent, initial resident materials

 • 📣 Advertising & promotion to fill the house and reach those in need


🎯 Goal: $5,000 — every dollar goes toward building a safe, welcoming, and sustainable environment for men ready to rebuild their lives.


Please consider sharing or giving


Thank you for being part of this mission. 🙏

— Jonathan Nicholls, Hopeful Horizons



Recent Donations
Show:
Jessica Howell-Mcphail
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Stephen Pipich
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashley Stafford
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

This is truly incredible! Lifting up prayers for everyone who walks through that door—that they may find hope, peace, and renewed strength.. 🙏🏻

Caitlin Cole
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo