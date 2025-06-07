Support the Hopeful Horizons Mission

Hopeful Horizons is more than a recovery house — it’s a second chance at life.





Located in Salisbury, MD, Hopeful Horizons was created to be a structured, stable, and supportive transitional home for men committed to rebuilding their lives after addiction, incarceration, or homelessness.





Our mission is simple but powerful:





To provide a safe, sober, and supportive living environment where men in recovery can heal, grow, and transition toward independence with dignity.





We believe that transformation doesn’t happen alone — it happens with community, accountability, and compassion.





⸻





Why This Matters





Addiction and its consequences ripple far beyond the individual.

• Over 46 million people in the U.S. struggle with substance use disorder.

• 1 in 8 children live in a household with at least one parent dealing with addiction.

• Families and communities bear the emotional and financial weight every day.





Hopeful Horizons is here to break that cycle.

We serve as a bridge between rehab and real life — where residents are supported in their sobriety, guided in rebuilding routines, and equipped to re-enter the workforce and their families with purpose.





⸻





What We Need





The house is almost ready — but we still need your help to finish furnishing and preparing the home for our first residents.





Your support will help us:

• Purchase 6 beds and mattresses

• Provide 6 dressers for secure personal storage

• Supply bedding, linens, kitchenware, and household items

• Install safety equipment (fire extinguishers, smoke detectors)

• Cover utility setup fees

• Establish an emergency maintenance and house supply fund





⸻





How You Can Help





We are asking for $5,000 to finish the setup and welcome our first group of residents with dignity and stability.





✅ Donate securely on this page

✅ Share this campaign with your network

✅ Pray for the men entering our home and the journey ahead

✅ Contact us to donate physical items (beds, dressers, kitchenware)





⸻





You’re Part of the Mission





Your gift doesn’t just buy a bed — it gives someone a foundation to sleep safely, stay sober, and start again.





You’re not just furnishing a house — you’re fueling a movement of second chances, community, and restored hope.





Thank you for being part of Hopeful Horizons.





With gratitude,

Jonathan Nicholls

Founder, Hopeful Horizons

📞 443-521-7904

📧 hopefulhorizonsmd@gmail.com





Update – We’re Almost Ready! 🙌





Thanks to your amazing support, Hopeful Horizons is close to opening its doors and welcoming its first group of residents! Here’s a quick update:





✅ What’s Been Donated:

• 6 beds + mattresses

• 3 dressers

• Kitchenware & small appliances

• Fire safety equipment (extinguishers, alarms)





⸻





🔧 What’s Still Needed:

• 🛋️ Futon or couch for the common area

• 🪑 3 more dressers

• 💡 Utility deposits & first month’s bills

• 🛡️ Insurance coverage (annual cost)

• 🧾 Startup costs: rent, initial resident materials

• 📣 Advertising & promotion to fill the house and reach those in need





🎯 Goal: $5,000 — every dollar goes toward building a safe, welcoming, and sustainable environment for men ready to rebuild their lives.





Please consider sharing or giving





Thank you for being part of this mission. 🙏



— Jonathan Nicholls, Hopeful Horizons







