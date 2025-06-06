Jaycee’s life took an unexpected turn when she was involved in a severe bike accident that left her with multiple emergency brain surgeries. Jaycee, fell 8 feet into a ditch and landed on several boulders. The impact of the fall caused two brain bleeds and a skull fracture, requiring immediate surgical intervention. She is a living, breathing miracle, and we want to continue supporting her recovery with your donations and continued prayer. We have seen the power of God working throughout this entire situation, and give all praise to Him.

Every single dollar will be donated directly to the family to help financially support Jaycee’s rehabilitation and medical treatments. Jaycee's determination and resilience has been an inspiration to us all. Your contribution, no matter how big or small is so appreciated. Join us in supporting Jaycee's miracle recovery. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayer.