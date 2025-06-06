Campaign Image

Jaycee’s life took an unexpected turn when she was involved in a severe bike accident that left her with multiple emergency brain surgeries. Jaycee, fell 8 feet into a ditch and landed on several boulders. The impact of the fall caused two brain bleeds and a skull fracture, requiring immediate surgical intervention. She is a living, breathing miracle, and we want to continue supporting her recovery with your donations and continued prayer. We have seen the power of God working throughout this entire situation, and give all praise to Him.

Every single dollar will be donated directly to the family to help financially support Jaycee’s rehabilitation and medical treatments. Jaycee's determination and resilience has been an inspiration to us all. Your contribution, no matter how big or small is so appreciated. Join us in supporting Jaycee's miracle recovery. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayer. 

The Hembrees
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Well wishes for a full recovery! Praying for you guys❤️

JeremyandSabrina Dyer
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Precious Osborne
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Get Well Soon
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Wylie
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Praying for your complete healing!

Max and Dawn Carver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Clay and Mallory Caughern
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for you. You have got this.

Steven C
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Logan Edwards
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Joel and Laurie Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Knight Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for continued healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

April Lewis
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you, sweet girl. God is good.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for recovery. Thanks to Andrea for posting

Jordan Raye Baxter
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for complete healing

Candelyn Kitchens
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Gracie Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying so hard for you guys!

Tabitha McConnell
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Diane Lynch Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

