Deputy Sherriff in Need





As a devoted Catholic and dedicated law enforcement officer, Deputy Sherriff Jason has spent 20 years serving his community with integrity and compassion. Recently, he has found himself in need of financial support after medical bills have accumulated due to his inability to work and the depletion of his leave time. Despite his 20 years of service, Jason has run out of options and is now reaching out to his faithful community for help.

Jason and his family, including their three young children, are struggling to make ends meet as he is unable to work and provide for them. As a first responder, Jason has put his life on the line countless times to protect his community, and now he is in need of our support.

The goal of this campaign is to raise $25,000 to help Deputy Sherriff Jason pay off his medical bills and provide for his family during this difficult time. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards helping this devoted father and officer get back on his feet and continue to serve his community with the dignity and respect he deserves.

Let us come together as a faithful community to support Deputy Sherriff Jason and his family in their time of need. Your generosity will not only help them financially, but it will also remind them that they are not alone and that their community is here to support them.

Thank you for considering supporting Deputy Sherriff Jason and his family. Together, we can make a difference in their lives and show them the power of faith and community.

