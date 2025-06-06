Reaching Towards Light

Communication: a central theme in my life.

For long, I thought this theme solely was Mathematics—my major at Morehouse College—before I realized their interrelation and personal significance. Initially, I assumed math would just be harder calculations, yet I’ve come to see it as a language of its own.

In mathematical syntax:

x ~ y — may be read as “x relates to y.”

The tilde (~) signifies relationship.

This format appears in expressions like: 5 < 7, 4³ = 64, or x > 3; where 'x' is a variable—a concept defined by its relation to another concept.

In everyday language, x ~ y becomes:

“The sky is blue.”

“The hare hopped in the grass.”

“I need help.”

Each is a statement of relationship between self and world.

And every such statement is a creation.

(Consider: Quantum Experiment in Space Confirms Reality Is What You Make It (https://www.science.org/content/article/quantum-experiment-space-confirms-reality-what-you-make-it-0))

So, this message is in part a reminder that:

Thought is frequency.

Communication is creation.

Asking is a form of wisdom.

This is my ask, and my offer.

I’ve spent the last few years deepening my awareness and aligning with purpose. I walk an unconventional path—not ascending corporate roles, but by pursuing the conscious application of intent, the study of natural, spiritual, and manmade law, and direct service to my fellow being. A natural continuation of a lifelong love and study of mathematics, perhaps. ;)

My vision is to build platforms and tools that harmonize human systems—especially with respect to communication, cooperation, logic and value.

Right now, I face a threshold:

My storage unit—containing my Morehouse degree, wardrobe, and personal essentials—is at risk of auction.

I am launching my first initiative with a trusted partner and intend to proceed with due focus.

It has taken time to ascertain how to express this; imagining I would be met with "Why not just get a job?", and "Do something" sentiments. Humbly, I have: from shifts at UPS as a seasonal sorter, to golf caddying recently, to my current role as an AI math trainer at Outlier.ai - yet this is insufficiently consistent to plan with.

My focus henceforth is on enhancing real value systems, not entangling myself in situations that misalign with my spirit.

To bridge these planes of experience, I’ve created a fundraiser. If you’ve ever resonated with or appreciated my words or my being, your help would be deeply appreciated.

If you support, I offer (at least) two things in return:

• A conversation—to bring value to you however I can.

• My vow to multiply what you give into service beyond myself.

I am thankful for all support and am willing to share information so as to impart value to you and balance the exchange, and am confident that whatever is shared with me, I can at least match that energy and value!

It is my heartfelt understanding that contributing to good causes has positive effects rippling to the giver, the receiver and the universe we share. I solely wish to improve quality of life, so to help me, is to help this energy, and to accelerate that energy into your own life experience.

Ubuntu :: "Many hands make light work."

Thank you for reading! You will hear more from me soon!

With Love & Sincerity,



