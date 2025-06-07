Sarah's Trip to Tanzania

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $400
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Neff
Hello!
I am going to Tanzania for 3 months this summer to volunteer at an AIDs clinic. There is a huge need in Tanzania, there are an estimated 1.7 million people living with AIDs. The clinic serves 15,000 people, all for very low cost or free.
I am very excited to have the opportunity to go! However, it is a rather expensive trip and I have to come up with all the funds: flights, living expenses there, business visa, supplies. But I'm getting closer! If you would like to help with the costs, I would be most grateful!
Thanks!
Sarah
We will pray for the joy of our Lord on your mission to Tanzania.
Hope this helps!
Wishing you a blessed trip!
Its not much but I hope it helps
