Sarah's Trip to Tanzania

Hello!

I am going to Tanzania for 3 months this summer to volunteer at an AIDs clinic. There is a huge need in Tanzania, there are an estimated 1.7 million people living with AIDs. The clinic serves 15,000 people, all for very low cost or free.

I am very excited to have the opportunity to go! However, it is a rather expensive trip and I have to come up with all the funds: flights, living expenses there, business visa, supplies. But I'm getting closer! If you would like to help with the costs, I would be most grateful!

Thanks!

Sarah