Campaign Image

Sarah's Trip to Tanzania

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by Sarah Neff

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Neff

Sarah's Trip to Tanzania

Hello!  

I am going to Tanzania for 3 months this summer to volunteer at an AIDs clinic.  There is a huge need in Tanzania, there are an estimated 1.7 million people living with AIDs.  The clinic serves 15,000 people, all for very low cost or free.  

I am very excited to have the opportunity to go!  However, it is a rather expensive trip and I have to come up with all the funds: flights, living expenses there, business visa, supplies.  But I'm getting closer!  If you would like to help with the costs, I would be most grateful!

Thanks!

Sarah 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

We will pray for the joy of our Lord on your mission to Tanzania.

Carmen J
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps!

K Dodd
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you a blessed trip!

Shawnie-Jo Paiz
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Its not much but I hope it helps

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo