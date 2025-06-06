Supporting Linda in Her Time of Need

Hi, my name is Elizabeth and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart.

On May 29, 2025, our family was devastated by the unexpected loss of my dad. Although his health hadn’t been perfect in recent years, he was doing well and his passing came as a shock. My parents were married for 55 beautiful years, they were the true definition of love, loyalty, and faith. Through every season of life, they stood by each other with unwavering devotion. My dad was a hardworking man who provided for his family faithfully until his health no longer allowed him to. Even after he could no longer work, he never complained. He stayed positive, continued to be a man of strong faith, and remained the rock of our family. He led with love, with prayer, and with quiet strength, and always putting others before himself.

Now, my mom is facing not only the heartbreak of losing her husband and life partner, but also the unexpected financial burden that has followed. With delays in receiving his Social Security benefits and the funeral expenses coming out of pocket, she’s struggling to stay on top of basic bills and everyday needs. She is always welcome to come and live with my family. However, she would love to be able to stay independent for as long as she is able.

My husband and I wish we were in the position to provide for her, but we have 4 children, two of which are in college. We did help by covering funeral costs, but we are just not able to pay two household sets of expenses.

We are trusting in our faith in God to provide and to carry us through this incredibly difficult season. He has never failed us, and we are holding tight to His promises.

If you feel led, we would be incredibly grateful for any support you can give whether it’s through a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing this page. Every bit of help goes directly to easing the financial strain on my mom and giving her a little peace of mind as she begins this new and painful chapter.

Thank you for your love, your support, and your prayers.

With love,

Elizabeth