Supporting the Wuollet family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $3,127

Campaign created by Gina Haapala

Campaign funds will be received by Gina Haapala

Dominik is the sweet-natured, active 8 year old boy of Sam and Kaisa Wuollet, who loves anything to do with being outside.

After Christmas 2024, his family began to notice multiple extremely intense behaviors which were not typical for Dom, along with multiple physical symptoms. After a visit to the doctor, it was decided that he may be dealing with a Lyme Disease flare-up, from a previous diagnosis of Lyme Disease in 2022. He was treated for the flare-up but his physical symptoms were not relieved, and his behaviors escalated. After several ER visits, a hospital stay and many tests, he was then diagnosed with auto-immune encephalitis, for which he received IVIG infusions. These treatments seemed to help temporarily with some of the physical symptoms, but this diagnosis was eventually ruled out. Since December, Dom has seen multiple specialists, been prescribed many different medications, including mood stabilizing, anti-psychotic, and anti-seizure meds to name a few.

Throughout this trial Dominik's mental health has continued to decline, despite working closely with his mental health provider and making medication adjustments as needed. The daily challenges of dealing with this as-of-yet undiagnosed condition raises many daily challenges and has taken a great toll on the mental health of the whole family. Dominik has been mostly unable to attend church since December due to sensory overload. Sam and Kaisa are currently waiting for a referral to the U of M for a Neuro-Psych Eval.

The funds raised from the donations received will be used for any expenses related to exploring every option toward proper diagnosis and treatment of this condition that came on so suddenly at the end of December 2024 and changed the lives of the Wuollet family so drastically, as well as to help cover travel expenses such as gas or hotel costs incurred while pursuing help for Dominik.

While any donations will be greatly appreciated, most importantly, Sam and Kaisa and family have felt the support of those around them, and ask for continued prayers for patience as they work together to support each other and Dom as they wait for answers

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Mara Waaraniemi
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Remembering you with love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you so often with love and prayers. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Lots of love to you all ❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a recovery from this unknown malady. Bob and Carol

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Mia and Al Gutierrez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you all with love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying you find answers soon and Dom can start to feel better:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope for better days ahead!

David Miranda Edwards
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Remembering Dominik and all of you in prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Continual love, and prayers for answers and renewed health for Dominik!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Andrea Lahti
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in our prayers!

Updates

Mayo Appointment

June 9th, 2025

Kaisa and Sam want to express their heartfelt gratitude for being remembered by so many! The donations are greatly appreciated as well as the many words of encouragement and advice. They wish to personally thank each one who has reached out in any way.

Kaisa asked me to give an update. For several days in a row, Dominik has had an unexplained rash on his feet. She brought him to ER but got no clear direction or explanation for the rash. Recently, many people have encouraged Kaisa and Sam to try get Dominik in at Mayo Clinic to be assessed. After this last ER visit, with again no answers, she took the advice of many and called Mayo herself. After spending over an hour on the phone relating the history of Dominik's condition, they have an appointment there for him at the end of July where he will see at least five specialists, specifically for Lyme disease, infectious disease, psychiatry/psychology, rheumatology, and neurology. Some of the funds donated will be used for treatments to help keep Dom comfortable until the appointment at Mayo.

They ask for continued prayers for strength for the whole family to continue doing what they can for each other and Dominik as they wait for answers.

