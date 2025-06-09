Supporting the Wuollet family

Dominik is the sweet-natured, active 8 year old boy of Sam and Kaisa Wuollet, who loves anything to do with being outside.

After Christmas 2024, his family began to notice multiple extremely intense behaviors which were not typical for Dom, along with multiple physical symptoms. After a visit to the doctor, it was decided that he may be dealing with a Lyme Disease flare-up, from a previous diagnosis of Lyme Disease in 2022. He was treated for the flare-up but his physical symptoms were not relieved, and his behaviors escalated. After several ER visits, a hospital stay and many tests, he was then diagnosed with auto-immune encephalitis, for which he received IVIG infusions. These treatments seemed to help temporarily with some of the physical symptoms, but this diagnosis was eventually ruled out. Since December, Dom has seen multiple specialists, been prescribed many different medications, including mood stabilizing, anti-psychotic, and anti-seizure meds to name a few.

Throughout this trial Dominik's mental health has continued to decline, despite working closely with his mental health provider and making medication adjustments as needed. The daily challenges of dealing with this as-of-yet undiagnosed condition raises many daily challenges and has taken a great toll on the mental health of the whole family. Dominik has been mostly unable to attend church since December due to sensory overload. Sam and Kaisa are currently waiting for a referral to the U of M for a Neuro-Psych Eval.

The funds raised from the donations received will be used for any expenses related to exploring every option toward proper diagnosis and treatment of this condition that came on so suddenly at the end of December 2024 and changed the lives of the Wuollet family so drastically, as well as to help cover travel expenses such as gas or hotel costs incurred while pursuing help for Dominik.

While any donations will be greatly appreciated, most importantly, Sam and Kaisa and family have felt the support of those around them, and ask for continued prayers for patience as they work together to support each other and Dom as they wait for answers