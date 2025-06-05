Terminal to timeless

Hi, my name is Vincent, and I’m a single dad living with stage 4 terminal cancer. It's a very rare and painful type of bone cancer called mesenchymal chondrosarcoma. The doctors have given me 6 to 18 months to live. Every day is a struggle, but every extra day with people who love me makes it worth it.

This is actually my second battle with cancer. The first time, it nearly destroyed me. I lost everything. My home, my car, my job, even my will to live. But when they removed it in 2019, I was able to rebuild my life from the ashes. I got back on my feet. I felt like I had a second chance, and I ran with it. I was in an even better position than before I was diagnosed. I found strength, love, and purpose again.

But in 2021, the cancer came back—worse, more aggressive. It metastisized to my lungs, hip, spine, ribs, heart, neck, and shoulder. I was told I had a year to live. At the time, I was in New Jersey and made the difficult choice to leave everything and everyone I knew behind. I didn't want people to watch me die. I moved to Michigan, where the University of Michigan gave me a second chance. Somehow, they helped gift me a few more years than anyone expected.

I’m not afraid to go. I've accepted my fate. I'll meet God with a smile. All good things must come to an end after all. But I don’t want to leave my loved ones with debt. I’m asking for your help to raise $10,000 so I can leave this world with dignity, peace, and love.

Your donations would help cover burial and end-of-life costs, so I’m not a financial burden on my family. That is my main goal.

My true dream is turning my ashes into memorial diamonds, so one day I can still walk my daughter and niece down the aisle. Even in spirit, shining beside them as a symbol of my eternal love.

If there's anything left, I want to travel, to see the world one last time and make memories that will last in the hearts of those I love.

This isn’t just about passing away. it’s about living with meaning, until the very end. It’s about leaving behind light, not loss.

If you can donate, or simply share this with others, you’ll be helping me leave this world in peace, with hope in my heart.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring. And thank you for helping me turn my final chapter into something beautiful.