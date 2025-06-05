Campaign Image

Help Charles As He Battles Cancer

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,815

Campaign created by Delena Hernandez

Help Charles As He Battles Cancer

As some may know my dad, Charles,  was diagnosed with advanced throat cancer in April. Since then he has spoken with many dr’s at UC Davis and they all agree that a combo of chemotherapy and radiation is his best chance of beating this monster. As of now he is still able to work but within the next couple weeks he is expected to start treatment and all of that will change. The treatment is expected to be 6wks of chemotherapy and then an additional 7wks of a chemotherapy and radiation combo. Being a hardworking self employed business man that is a hard reality to face and not working has been a major concern for him on top of it. We as a family are doing everything we can to support him but we cannot do it alone. So humbly we are reaching out to our village for help with meeting the needs we cannot. All in all he will be out of work for a minimum of 3-4 months. It is our hope that with your help we can raise enough money to cover his bills during that time so that he can focus on treatment and recovery. We know times are tough and not everyone who reads this will be able to donate. We also know God is faithful to provide! 


Above all, please be praying for him! One way or another God will take care of his bills but through prayer mountains are moved and bodies are healed! 


Thank you for taking the time to read this!


❤️Pray/Share/Donate❤️


My dad is a fighter and we are hopeful! God will see us through this storm! 


This is my command—be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

‭‭Joshua‬ ‭1‬:‭9‬ ‭NLT‬‬

Recent Donations
Show:
Matthew Batsel
$ 250.00 USD
11 days ago

Jo Ann
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Continued prayer

Zsuzsu
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
18 days ago

Prayers and positive energy sent to you and your loved ones. ❣️🙏🙏🙏❣️

Aunt VondaLea
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Glen Swedelson
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Darcie and I wish you the best as you fight this battle. Positive thoughts and prayers for you.

Jessica
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Christine Young
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Prayers for you and your Dad

Gagan
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

All prayers with you!

Cindy L
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

My thoughts and prayers are with you all

Lici
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Prayers for your dad, love you cousins ❤️

Kristen Billett
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Sending love and prayers your way!

Tim
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Prayers are always with you JJ, text me if you need anything ❤️

Leticia garcia
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Sending you guys lots of love and hugs

Sally Yadao
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Praying for healing and comfort. 🙏

Riseman Family
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for you and quick recovery.

Karen and Ric Williams
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Karolinn Green
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Diana
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending Prayers

Adam Clark
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo