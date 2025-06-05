Help Charles As He Battles Cancer

As some may know my dad, Charles, was diagnosed with advanced throat cancer in April. Since then he has spoken with many dr’s at UC Davis and they all agree that a combo of chemotherapy and radiation is his best chance of beating this monster. As of now he is still able to work but within the next couple weeks he is expected to start treatment and all of that will change. The treatment is expected to be 6wks of chemotherapy and then an additional 7wks of a chemotherapy and radiation combo. Being a hardworking self employed business man that is a hard reality to face and not working has been a major concern for him on top of it. We as a family are doing everything we can to support him but we cannot do it alone. So humbly we are reaching out to our village for help with meeting the needs we cannot. All in all he will be out of work for a minimum of 3-4 months. It is our hope that with your help we can raise enough money to cover his bills during that time so that he can focus on treatment and recovery. We know times are tough and not everyone who reads this will be able to donate. We also know God is faithful to provide!





Above all, please be praying for him! One way or another God will take care of his bills but through prayer mountains are moved and bodies are healed!





Thank you for taking the time to read this!





❤️Pray/Share/Donate❤️





My dad is a fighter and we are hopeful! God will see us through this storm!





This is my command—be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

‭‭Joshua‬ ‭1‬:‭9‬ ‭NLT‬‬