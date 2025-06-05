Alyssa, a sixteen-year-old Leukemia patient, needs our help to cover her essential medication and daily living expenses. Alyssa has a smile that lights up a room and has smiled every step of her battle with Leukemia. Unfortunately Medicaid has cut off her state insurance due to her parents' income, leaving them with no choice but to rely on our support.

Alyssa's daily oral chemotherapy pill keeps her cancer at bay, but the medication costs $10,500 per month. As her parents struggle to make ends meet, they cannot afford this crucial medication. Without it, Alyssa's cancer will return, putting her life at risk.

We urgently need your help to raise $15,000 to cover Alyssa's medical bills, gas, food, and other essential expenses. Your contribution will ensure Alyssa continues to receive the care she needs to survive.

Let us come together to support Alyssa and her family during this difficult time. Every donation counts, no matter how big or small. Your kindness can make a significant difference in Alyssa's life and give her the chance to grow up healthy and strong.

Please contribute generously to Alyssa's Medical Fund and help save her life. Together, we can make a difference!